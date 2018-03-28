Carroll school district posts athletic director position

The next step in the overhaul of Carroll school district athletics took place Wednesday when the athletic director position was posted on the Carroll ISD website.
Interim athletic director Paul Pinson replaced Darren Allman on March 24. Allman was reassigned within the district. The job pays $103,349 to $139,827 annually.
Allman was hired as Carroll AD in the spring of 2015. He replaced Kevin Ozee when Ozee took the same position with the Arlington school district.
Riley Dodge, who quarterbacked Carroll to a 2006 UIL football state championship, returned to the Southlake community Monday when he was hired as head football coach.
Never miss a local story.
Dodge replaced longtime coach Hal Wasson after he and Carroll reached a settlement agreement Feb. 25. Wasson, who spent the past 11 years with the program, was placed on administrative leave Jan. 24.
Wasson was hired as the Irving school district athletic director March 23.
Comments