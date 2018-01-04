The Star 100: Ranking the top 100 DFW football recruits from the Class of 2018

Check out The Star 100, the Star-Telegram’s top 100 football recruits from the Class of 2018. We’ve also included 35 other recruits on the cusp of cracking the list.

1. DL Bobby Brown, 6-4, 285, Arlington Lamar: Committed to Alabama on Dec. 22, two days after de-committing from Texas A&M.

2. DL Jarell Cherry, 6-3, 225, Dallas Carter: Signed with LSU. Also considered Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas and UCLA.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. LB DaShaun White, 6-1, 220, Richland: Committed to Texas A&M. Playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

4. DB Cam’ron Jones, 6-0, 200, Mansfield: Offers from Nebraska, Mississippi, Baylor, Utah, Oklahoma and more.

5. DB Atanza Vongor, 6-1, 200, South Grand Prairie: Signed with TCU. Also considered Alabama, Baylor, Clemson and Georgia.

6. WR Erik Ezukanma, 6-2, 185, Keller Timber Creek: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered SMU and Utah.

7. DL Calvin Avery, 6-2, 310, Dallas Bishop Dunne: Signed with Illinois. Also considered TCU, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

8. QB Spencer Sanders, 6-2, 190, Denton Ryan: Signed with Oklahoma State. Texas Gatorade Football player of the year.

9. OL Darrell Simpson, 6-7, 335, Justin Northwest: Signed with Oklahoma. Playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

10. OL Rafiti Ghirmai, 6-4, 290, Frisco Wakeland: Signed with Texas. Held 34 scholarship offers, 26 from a Power Five school.

11. WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-2, 175, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signed with Boise State. Over 1,300 yards, 24 TDs in 2017.

12. LB Byron Hobbs, 6-4, 205, FW Eastern Hills: Signed with Texas. Also considered Baylor, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nebraska.

13. WR Ke’Von Ahmad, 6-1, 185, Colleyville Heritage: Offers include Baylor, Kansas, Boise State and Louisville.

14. QB Jalen Mayden, 6-2, 215: Sachse: Signed with Mississippi State. Also considered Baylor, Georgia and Ohio State.

15. WR Gabriel Douglas, 6-2, 185, Denton Ryan: Committed to Texas Tech. Over 1,300 yards, 26 TDs in 2017.

16. LB Bumper Pool, 6-3, 215, Lucas Lovejoy: Signed with Arkansas. Also considered TCU, USC, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama.

17. RB Maurice Washington, 6-0, 175, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian: Offers include LSU, Missouri, Ohio State and USC.

18. DB Gemon Green, 6-2, 165, DeSoto: Signed with Michigan. Held 24 offers, 16 from a Power Five school.

19. DB Isaiah Humphries, 5-11, 190, Sachse: Signed with Penn State. Also considered Baylor, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Utah.

20. WR Danny Gray, 6-1, 175, Dallas Madison: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Kansas and North Texas.

21. WR Maureese Wren, 6-4, 215, Mesquite Horn: Signed with Louisiana Tech. Also considered Washington, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

22. WR Jaylon Robinson, 5-10, 170, FW All Saints: Signed with Oklahoma. Also considered Texas Tech, Baylor and Georgia.

23. OL Trey Stratford, 6-4, 270, Allen: Signed with Stanford. Also considered TCU, Baylor UCLA and Nebraska.

24. WR B.J. Hanspard, 6-0, 170, DeSoto: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

25. DB Verone McKinley, 5-10, 170, Hebron: Signed with Oregon. Also considered Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma.

26. WR Josh Fleeks, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Georgia, UCLA, Tennessee and Texas Tech.

27. RB Kelan Walker, 6-0, 205, DeSoto: Signed with Houston. Also considered SMU, Iowa State and Colorado.

28. WR Jalen Knox, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Timberview: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Wisconsin, Utah and Baylor.

29. WR Jackson Gleeson, 6-1, 160, Mansfield: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Missouri, Iowa State and Nebraska.

30. DB Jordon Austin, 6-1, 185, Lancaster: Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arizona and Mississippi State.

31.. DL Shabazz Dotson, 6-3, 270, Cedar Hill: Offers include Kansas State, Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State and Texas Tech.

32. WR Chase Van Wagoner, 6-1, 180, Lucas Lovejoy: Signed with TCU. Held 28 scholarship offers.

33. TE Christoph Henle, 6-6, 245, Arlington Oakridge: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Illinois, Houston and Rice.

34. QB M.J. Rivers, 6-4, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Signed with Illinois. Also considered Iowa State, UT-San Antonio and Sam Houston State.

35. DL Izaih Filikitonga, 6-2, 240, Euless Trinity: Offers include TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Utah and Arizona State.

36. QB Clayton Tune, 6-3, 200, Hebron: Offers from Baylor, Kansas, Houston and North Texas.

37. OL John Lanz, 6-2, 295, Denton Guyer: Signed with TCU. Also considered Baylor, Arizona State, Texas Tech and Purdue.

38. QB Alan Bowman, 6-3, 200, Grapevine: Signed to Texas Tech. Over 11,000 yards, 119 TDs in career.

39. DB German Green, 6-2, 170, DeSoto: Signed to Michigan. Also considered Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Houston.

40. DB Kanion Williams, 6-0, 170, Dallas South Oak Cliff: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Arizona and Arizona State.

41. RB Brock Sturges, 5-10, 200, Allen: Signed with Arizona State. Also considered Arizona, Colorado, Houston and Minnesota.

42. DL Trumane Bell, 6-3, 230, Dallas Lake Highlands: Signed with UT-San Antonio. Held 20 scholarship off5ers.

43. DB Jamarceon Jackson, 6-0, 190, Cedar Hill: Drawing interest from TCU, Miami and LSU.

44. RB Kirby Bennett, 5-10, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Holds 45 offers, 38 from a Power Five school.

45. DL Spencer Trussell, 6-3, 215, Arlington Martin: Signed with Kansas State. Also considered Texas Tech and Texas State.

46. DB Jeremiah Lewis, 6-0, 180, Plano Prestonwood Christian: Signed with Duke. Also considered SMU, Kansas and Northwestern.

47. OL DeMarcus Marshall, 6-3, 330, Grand Prairie: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered Missouri, Kansas State and Illinois.

48. DB Dylan Horton, 6-4, 200, Frisco: Committed to SMU. Also considered Army, Arkansas State and SFA.

49. RB Jarek Broussard, 5-9, 170, Dallas Bishop Lynch: Signed with Colorado. Also considered TCU, Illinois and Houston.

50. DB BeeJay Williamson, 6-0, 175, Mesquite Horn: Signed with Louisiana Tech. Also considered Texas Tech, Colorado and Rice.

51. DL Tyler Lacy, 6-4, 240, Sachse: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Houston, SMU and Texas Tech.

52. DB Reggie Williams, 5-9, 175, Grand Prairie: Signed with North Texas. Also considered Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State and Indiana.

53. OL Esteban Avila, 6-4, 310, South Grand Prairie: Signed with TCU. Also considered Utah, North Texas and Kansas State.

54. LB Grayson Mann, 5-11, 210, FW All Saints: Signed with Northwestern. Also considered Arizona, Nebraska and Air Force.

55. LB Blake Barron, 6-0, 225, Rockwall: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Houston and North Texas.

56. WR Corey Fulcher, 6-2, 180, Dallas Lake Highlands: Signed with Texas Tech. Recorded 28 TDs the past two seasons.

57. OL Jack York, 6-5, 270, Dallas First Baptist Academy: Signed with Minnesota. Held 24 scholarship offers.

58. ATH Cameron Fleming, 5-7, 170, Cedar Hill: Signed with Memphis. Also considered Central Florida, Tulane and Colorado.

59. TE Brayden Willis, 6-4, 215, Arlington Martin: Offers include Arizona, Rice, North Texas, Houston and Illinois.

60. OL Thomas Shelmire, 6-3, 285, Dallas Highland Park: Signed with Boston College. Also considered Navy, SMU and North Texas.

61. OL Mike Ruth, 6-7, 300, Coppell: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Miami, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Vanderbilt.

62. WR Chritauskie Dove, 6-2, 200, Denton Ryan: Offers from North Texas and Arkansas State.

63. WR Antonio Gage, 6-0, 170, Dallas Madison: Considering Texas Tech, SMU, Utah, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado.

64. WR Tre Adams, 6-3, 180, Frisco Wakeland: Signed with Arizona. Also considered Iowa State, Illinois, Air Force and Utah.

65. WR Carson Schleker, 5-9, 180, Allen: Signed with Iowa State. Held 10 offers from a Power Five school.

66. QB Amare Jones, 5-10, 185, Frisco Heritage: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 95 total TDs in three years.

67. DB Corey Mayfield, 6-1, 180, North Forney: Signed with UT-San Antonio. Also considered Minnesota, Rice and Texas State.

68. OL Braeden Daniels, 6-4, 260, Hebron: Signed with Utah. Also considered Illinois, Houston, North Texas and San Diego State.

69. QB Brady McBride, 6-0, 190, Coppell: Signed with Memphis. More than 7,500 yards of total offense, 107 TDs in three years.

70. QB Colby Suits, 6-3, 220, North Forney: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe. More than 4,000 yards of total offense, 61 TDs in 2017.

71. QB Jason Bean, 6-1, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with North Texas. Threw for 3,000 yards and 29 TDs in 2016.

72. OL Jackson Kimble, 6-5, 260, Southlake Carroll: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Arizona, TCU and Texas Tech.

73. WR Gabe Lemons, 6-2, 175, Coppell: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Arizona, Rice, Indiana and Illinois.

74. DL Kevin Nelson, 6-2, 300, FW Arlington Heights: Signed with UT-San Antonio. Also considered Arizona State, Colorado State and San Diego State.

75. LB Larry Nixon, 6-2, 205, Richland: Signed with North Texas. Recorded 141 tackles, 11 for loss in 2017.

76. OL Josh Jynes, 6-2, 310, DeSoto: Signed with Colorado. Also considered West Virginia, Rice and UT-San Antonio.

77. DL Marcus Mosley, 6-1, 225, Duncanville: Offers include Air Force, Army, Rice and Texas State.

78. QB Stacy Connor, 6-6, 175, Wylie: Signed with BYU. Also considered UNLV, North Texas, Texas State and Memphis.

79. DB Brodrick Calhoun, 5-11, 160, Mesquite Horn: Signed with Louisiana Tech. Also considered SMU, Texas State and Memphis.

80. DB Kevyon Davis, 6-0, 195, Ennis: Signed with North Texas. Also considered Illinois and Louisiana Tech.

81. DB Jordan Rucker, 6-0, 170, Denton Ryan: Signed with Purdue. Also considered SMU, North Texas, Rice and Texas State.

82. RB Keilon Elder, 5-8, 205, Duncanville: Committed to Grambling State. Rushed for 1,300 yards, 21 TDs in 2017.

83. DL Jaylon Hutchings, 6-1, 270, Forney: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered SMU, North Texas and Kansas State.

84. OL Clayton Franks, 6-4, 270, Mansfield Legacy: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered New Mexico, New Mexico State and North Texas.

85. LB Luke Brockermeyer, 6-3, 210, FW All Saints: Committed to Rice. Also considered Air Force and Oregon State.

86. LB Jacob Doddridge, 6-3, 220, Southlake Carroll: Offers from five Ivy League schools, Columbia, Brown, Yale, Penn and Dartmouth.

87. WR Brendan Harmon, 6-5, 195, FW All Saints: Committed to Rice. Recorded 18 TDs in 2017.

88. OL Conner Parsons, 6-4, 290, Mansfield: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe.

89. OL Jack Topping, 6-3, 260, Allen: Committed to Army.

90. WR Julian Ortega-Jones, 6-2, 185, North Crowley: Signed with Bowling Green. Recorded 18 TDs in 2017.

91. LB Jimmy Phillips, 6-2, 190, Mesquite Poteet: Committed to SMU. Also considered Air Force, Navy and Texas State.

92. DL Arnold Saidov, 6-2, 225, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signed with New Mexico State. In 2017, recorded 67 tackles, 14 for loss, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles in six games.

93. OL Kyle Perry, 6-3, 290, Burleson Centennial: Signed with Army.

94. OL Jacob Russ, 6-4, 270, Arlington: Signed with Bucknell. First team all-district in 2016.

95. DB Larry Brooks, 6-0, 185, Kennedale: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 87 tackles, 3 interceptions in 2017.

96. QB John Stephen Jones, 5-10, 175, Dallas Highland Park: Won back-to-back state titles. Threw for a state-title-game record 564 yards vs. Manvel. Voted 2017 Landry Award winner. Offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech and SMU.

97. WR Malik Knowles, 6-2, 165, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Offers from Illinois and Louisiana-Monroe.

98. OL Noel Ofori-Nyadu, 6-4, 285, Mansfield Timberview: Signed with Connecticut. Also considered Boise State, Tulane and New Mexico State.

99. DB Taj Bickham, 5-11, 150, Allen: Committed to Texas State. Recorded 25 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 kickoff returns for TDs in 2017.

100. WR Sorrell Brown, 6-2, 185, Arlington Martin: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 575 yards receiving, 6 TDs in 2017.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

101. WR T.J. Graham, 6-1, 180, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with Texas State. Recorded 1,235 yards receiving, 19 TDs in three years.

102. DL James Williams, 5-10, 300, Aledo: Recorded 173 tackles, 23 for loss, 13 sacks in the past two seasons.

103. WR Drue Jackson, 6-1, 185, Garland Sachse: Signed with Washington State. Also considered Wisconsin, Utah, Texas Tech and Iowa.

104. DB J.C. Rispress, 6-0, 185, FW All Saints: Committed to SMU. Recorded 99 tackles in 2016.

105. DB C.J. Johnson, 6-0, 170, Allen: Signed with Texas State.

106. OL Jack Freeman, 6-4, 260, Midlothian Heritage: Signed with Houston. First-team all state in 2016.

107. ATH Breshun Berry, 5-8, 150, Saginaw Boswell: District 6-5A MVP. Recorded 1,400 all-purpose yards, 15 receiving TDs, 72 tackles, 7 interceptions in 2017.

108. LB Trejon Hugue, 6-2, 165, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Recorded 144 tackles in 2017.

109. DB Micah Dennis, 5-9, 160, Frisco Independence: Signed with Bucknell.

110. QB Prince Mavula, 6-2, 175, Justin Northwest: 5,430 yards passing, 50 TDs and 18 rushing TDs in the past two seasons.

111. DB Immanuel Sutton, 6-1, 175, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signed with Sam Houston State.

112. DL Alex Alvarado, 6-2, 250, Keller Fossil Ridge: Committed to Navy. Recorded 67 tackles, 13 for loss, 6 sacks, 20 hurries in 2017.

113. QB Trey Jones, 5-10, 195, FW South Hills: Committed to Massachusetts. Over 7,000 yards of total offense and 96 TDs in career.

114. DL Brandon Nettles, 6-2, 230, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe.

115. DB Andrew Bird, 6-1, 170, FW All Saints: Signed with Rice.

116. DL Kole Pannell, 6-3, 240, FW All Saints: Signed with Air Force.

117. OL Miles Macadory, 6-6, 290, Sachse: Signed with Texas State.

118. DB Ector Rivera, 5-8, 175, Kennedale: 150 tackles, 6 sacks in 2017.

119. DL Zach Gilson, 6-5, 230, Sachse: Signed with UT-San Antonio.

120. QB Parker Towns, 6-3, 195, Dallas Jesuit: Led Class 6A DFW QBs with 3,500 yards in 2017.

121. OL Andrew Flanagan, 5-10, 290, Kennedale: All-state selection four times.

122. DB Derrius Franklin, 6-0, 165, Birdville: Recorded 62 tackles, 7 PBU, 1 interception, 4 forced fumbles in 2017.

123. WR Jerreth Sterns, 5-8, 185, Waxahachie: Committed to Army. Recorded 12 total TDs in 2017.

124. LB Ja’Quez Battley, 6-0, 205, FW Arlington Heights: Signed with Rice. Recorded 57 tackles, 11 for loss, 5 sacks in 2016.

125. DE Cameron McEntire, 6-3, 240, Saginaw: Recorded 61 tackles, 27 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017.

126. WR Imiee Cooksey, 5-10, 165, Haltom: Signed with Tulsa. Also considered Bowling Green, North Texas and Texas State.

127. WR Jordan Brooks-Wess, 5-9, 160, Grapevine: Recorded 1,200 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.

128. DL Kyrese McFarland, 5-11, 225, Saginaw Boswell: Recorded 112 tackles in 2017.

129. QB Jyron Russell, 6-2, 200, Mansfield Timberview: Signed with Alcorn State.

130. LB Jordan Hunt, 6-2, 210, Wylie: Signed with North Texas.

131. FB Landry Songer, 6-1, 205, Midlothian: Signed with Army.

132. QB Cobe Craft, 5-11, 190, Keller Fossil Ridge: Recorded 3,000 total yards, 40 TDs in 2017.

133. LB Rafael Carbajal, 6-3, 205, FW North Side: Committed to Texas A&M-Commerce.

134. LB Zacc Smith, 6-0, 220, Haltom: Recorded 47 tackles, 4 sacks in 2017.

135. DB JaQualyn Greene, 5-11, 165, Arlington Bowie: Drawing interest from SMU, Houston, Cincinnati, Illinois and Tulsa.