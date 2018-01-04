The Star 100: Ranking the top 100 DFW football recruits from the Class of 2018

Check out The Star 100, the Star-Telegram’s top 100 football recruits from the Class of 2018. We’ve also included 35 other recruits on the cusp of cracking the list.
Agree? Disagree? Let us know by commenting on our Facebook page or tweeting at us @DFW_College and @dfwvarsity!
THE STAR 100
1. DL Bobby Brown, 6-4, 285, Arlington Lamar: Committed to Alabama on Dec. 22, two days after de-committing from Texas A&M.
2. DL Jarell Cherry, 6-3, 225, Dallas Carter: Signed with LSU. Also considered Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas and UCLA.
Never miss a local story.
3. LB DaShaun White, 6-1, 220, Richland: Committed to Texas A&M. Playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
4. DB Cam’ron Jones, 6-0, 200, Mansfield: Offers from Nebraska, Mississippi, Baylor, Utah, Oklahoma and more.
5. DB Atanza Vongor, 6-1, 200, South Grand Prairie: Signed with TCU. Also considered Alabama, Baylor, Clemson and Georgia.
6. WR Erik Ezukanma, 6-2, 185, Keller Timber Creek: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered SMU and Utah.
7. DL Calvin Avery, 6-2, 310, Dallas Bishop Dunne: Signed with Illinois. Also considered TCU, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
8. QB Spencer Sanders, 6-2, 190, Denton Ryan: Signed with Oklahoma State. Texas Gatorade Football player of the year.
9. OL Darrell Simpson, 6-7, 335, Justin Northwest: Signed with Oklahoma. Playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
10. OL Rafiti Ghirmai, 6-4, 290, Frisco Wakeland: Signed with Texas. Held 34 scholarship offers, 26 from a Power Five school.
11. WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-2, 175, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signed with Boise State. Over 1,300 yards, 24 TDs in 2017.
12. LB Byron Hobbs, 6-4, 205, FW Eastern Hills: Signed with Texas. Also considered Baylor, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nebraska.
13. WR Ke’Von Ahmad, 6-1, 185, Colleyville Heritage: Offers include Baylor, Kansas, Boise State and Louisville.
14. QB Jalen Mayden, 6-2, 215: Sachse: Signed with Mississippi State. Also considered Baylor, Georgia and Ohio State.
15. WR Gabriel Douglas, 6-2, 185, Denton Ryan: Committed to Texas Tech. Over 1,300 yards, 26 TDs in 2017.
16. LB Bumper Pool, 6-3, 215, Lucas Lovejoy: Signed with Arkansas. Also considered TCU, USC, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama.
17. RB Maurice Washington, 6-0, 175, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian: Offers include LSU, Missouri, Ohio State and USC.
18. DB Gemon Green, 6-2, 165, DeSoto: Signed with Michigan. Held 24 offers, 16 from a Power Five school.
19. DB Isaiah Humphries, 5-11, 190, Sachse: Signed with Penn State. Also considered Baylor, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Utah.
20. WR Danny Gray, 6-1, 175, Dallas Madison: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Kansas and North Texas.
21. WR Maureese Wren, 6-4, 215, Mesquite Horn: Signed with Louisiana Tech. Also considered Washington, Texas Tech and Arkansas.
22. WR Jaylon Robinson, 5-10, 170, FW All Saints: Signed with Oklahoma. Also considered Texas Tech, Baylor and Georgia.
23. OL Trey Stratford, 6-4, 270, Allen: Signed with Stanford. Also considered TCU, Baylor UCLA and Nebraska.
24. WR B.J. Hanspard, 6-0, 170, DeSoto: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
25. DB Verone McKinley, 5-10, 170, Hebron: Signed with Oregon. Also considered Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma.
26. WR Josh Fleeks, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Georgia, UCLA, Tennessee and Texas Tech.
27. RB Kelan Walker, 6-0, 205, DeSoto: Signed with Houston. Also considered SMU, Iowa State and Colorado.
28. WR Jalen Knox, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Timberview: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Wisconsin, Utah and Baylor.
29. WR Jackson Gleeson, 6-1, 160, Mansfield: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Missouri, Iowa State and Nebraska.
30. DB Jordon Austin, 6-1, 185, Lancaster: Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arizona and Mississippi State.
31.. DL Shabazz Dotson, 6-3, 270, Cedar Hill: Offers include Kansas State, Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State and Texas Tech.
32. WR Chase Van Wagoner, 6-1, 180, Lucas Lovejoy: Signed with TCU. Held 28 scholarship offers.
33. TE Christoph Henle, 6-6, 245, Arlington Oakridge: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Illinois, Houston and Rice.
34. QB M.J. Rivers, 6-4, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Signed with Illinois. Also considered Iowa State, UT-San Antonio and Sam Houston State.
35. DL Izaih Filikitonga, 6-2, 240, Euless Trinity: Offers include TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Utah and Arizona State.
36. QB Clayton Tune, 6-3, 200, Hebron: Offers from Baylor, Kansas, Houston and North Texas.
37. OL John Lanz, 6-2, 295, Denton Guyer: Signed with TCU. Also considered Baylor, Arizona State, Texas Tech and Purdue.
38. QB Alan Bowman, 6-3, 200, Grapevine: Signed to Texas Tech. Over 11,000 yards, 119 TDs in career.
39. DB German Green, 6-2, 170, DeSoto: Signed to Michigan. Also considered Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Houston.
40. DB Kanion Williams, 6-0, 170, Dallas South Oak Cliff: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Arizona and Arizona State.
41. RB Brock Sturges, 5-10, 200, Allen: Signed with Arizona State. Also considered Arizona, Colorado, Houston and Minnesota.
42. DL Trumane Bell, 6-3, 230, Dallas Lake Highlands: Signed with UT-San Antonio. Held 20 scholarship off5ers.
43. DB Jamarceon Jackson, 6-0, 190, Cedar Hill: Drawing interest from TCU, Miami and LSU.
44. RB Kirby Bennett, 5-10, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Holds 45 offers, 38 from a Power Five school.
45. DL Spencer Trussell, 6-3, 215, Arlington Martin: Signed with Kansas State. Also considered Texas Tech and Texas State.
46. DB Jeremiah Lewis, 6-0, 180, Plano Prestonwood Christian: Signed with Duke. Also considered SMU, Kansas and Northwestern.
47. OL DeMarcus Marshall, 6-3, 330, Grand Prairie: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered Missouri, Kansas State and Illinois.
48. DB Dylan Horton, 6-4, 200, Frisco: Committed to SMU. Also considered Army, Arkansas State and SFA.
49. RB Jarek Broussard, 5-9, 170, Dallas Bishop Lynch: Signed with Colorado. Also considered TCU, Illinois and Houston.
50. DB BeeJay Williamson, 6-0, 175, Mesquite Horn: Signed with Louisiana Tech. Also considered Texas Tech, Colorado and Rice.
51. DL Tyler Lacy, 6-4, 240, Sachse: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Houston, SMU and Texas Tech.
52. DB Reggie Williams, 5-9, 175, Grand Prairie: Signed with North Texas. Also considered Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State and Indiana.
53. OL Esteban Avila, 6-4, 310, South Grand Prairie: Signed with TCU. Also considered Utah, North Texas and Kansas State.
54. LB Grayson Mann, 5-11, 210, FW All Saints: Signed with Northwestern. Also considered Arizona, Nebraska and Air Force.
55. LB Blake Barron, 6-0, 225, Rockwall: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Houston and North Texas.
56. WR Corey Fulcher, 6-2, 180, Dallas Lake Highlands: Signed with Texas Tech. Recorded 28 TDs the past two seasons.
57. OL Jack York, 6-5, 270, Dallas First Baptist Academy: Signed with Minnesota. Held 24 scholarship offers.
58. ATH Cameron Fleming, 5-7, 170, Cedar Hill: Signed with Memphis. Also considered Central Florida, Tulane and Colorado.
59. TE Brayden Willis, 6-4, 215, Arlington Martin: Offers include Arizona, Rice, North Texas, Houston and Illinois.
60. OL Thomas Shelmire, 6-3, 285, Dallas Highland Park: Signed with Boston College. Also considered Navy, SMU and North Texas.
61. OL Mike Ruth, 6-7, 300, Coppell: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Miami, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Vanderbilt.
62. WR Chritauskie Dove, 6-2, 200, Denton Ryan: Offers from North Texas and Arkansas State.
63. WR Antonio Gage, 6-0, 170, Dallas Madison: Considering Texas Tech, SMU, Utah, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado.
64. WR Tre Adams, 6-3, 180, Frisco Wakeland: Signed with Arizona. Also considered Iowa State, Illinois, Air Force and Utah.
65. WR Carson Schleker, 5-9, 180, Allen: Signed with Iowa State. Held 10 offers from a Power Five school.
66. QB Amare Jones, 5-10, 185, Frisco Heritage: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 95 total TDs in three years.
67. DB Corey Mayfield, 6-1, 180, North Forney: Signed with UT-San Antonio. Also considered Minnesota, Rice and Texas State.
68. OL Braeden Daniels, 6-4, 260, Hebron: Signed with Utah. Also considered Illinois, Houston, North Texas and San Diego State.
69. QB Brady McBride, 6-0, 190, Coppell: Signed with Memphis. More than 7,500 yards of total offense, 107 TDs in three years.
70. QB Colby Suits, 6-3, 220, North Forney: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe. More than 4,000 yards of total offense, 61 TDs in 2017.
71. QB Jason Bean, 6-1, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with North Texas. Threw for 3,000 yards and 29 TDs in 2016.
72. OL Jackson Kimble, 6-5, 260, Southlake Carroll: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Arizona, TCU and Texas Tech.
73. WR Gabe Lemons, 6-2, 175, Coppell: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Arizona, Rice, Indiana and Illinois.
74. DL Kevin Nelson, 6-2, 300, FW Arlington Heights: Signed with UT-San Antonio. Also considered Arizona State, Colorado State and San Diego State.
75. LB Larry Nixon, 6-2, 205, Richland: Signed with North Texas. Recorded 141 tackles, 11 for loss in 2017.
76. OL Josh Jynes, 6-2, 310, DeSoto: Signed with Colorado. Also considered West Virginia, Rice and UT-San Antonio.
77. DL Marcus Mosley, 6-1, 225, Duncanville: Offers include Air Force, Army, Rice and Texas State.
78. QB Stacy Connor, 6-6, 175, Wylie: Signed with BYU. Also considered UNLV, North Texas, Texas State and Memphis.
79. DB Brodrick Calhoun, 5-11, 160, Mesquite Horn: Signed with Louisiana Tech. Also considered SMU, Texas State and Memphis.
80. DB Kevyon Davis, 6-0, 195, Ennis: Signed with North Texas. Also considered Illinois and Louisiana Tech.
81. DB Jordan Rucker, 6-0, 170, Denton Ryan: Signed with Purdue. Also considered SMU, North Texas, Rice and Texas State.
82. RB Keilon Elder, 5-8, 205, Duncanville: Committed to Grambling State. Rushed for 1,300 yards, 21 TDs in 2017.
83. DL Jaylon Hutchings, 6-1, 270, Forney: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered SMU, North Texas and Kansas State.
84. OL Clayton Franks, 6-4, 270, Mansfield Legacy: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered New Mexico, New Mexico State and North Texas.
85. LB Luke Brockermeyer, 6-3, 210, FW All Saints: Committed to Rice. Also considered Air Force and Oregon State.
86. LB Jacob Doddridge, 6-3, 220, Southlake Carroll: Offers from five Ivy League schools, Columbia, Brown, Yale, Penn and Dartmouth.
87. WR Brendan Harmon, 6-5, 195, FW All Saints: Committed to Rice. Recorded 18 TDs in 2017.
88. OL Conner Parsons, 6-4, 290, Mansfield: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe.
89. OL Jack Topping, 6-3, 260, Allen: Committed to Army.
90. WR Julian Ortega-Jones, 6-2, 185, North Crowley: Signed with Bowling Green. Recorded 18 TDs in 2017.
91. LB Jimmy Phillips, 6-2, 190, Mesquite Poteet: Committed to SMU. Also considered Air Force, Navy and Texas State.
92. DL Arnold Saidov, 6-2, 225, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signed with New Mexico State. In 2017, recorded 67 tackles, 14 for loss, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles in six games.
93. OL Kyle Perry, 6-3, 290, Burleson Centennial: Signed with Army.
94. OL Jacob Russ, 6-4, 270, Arlington: Signed with Bucknell. First team all-district in 2016.
95. DB Larry Brooks, 6-0, 185, Kennedale: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 87 tackles, 3 interceptions in 2017.
96. QB John Stephen Jones, 5-10, 175, Dallas Highland Park: Won back-to-back state titles. Threw for a state-title-game record 564 yards vs. Manvel. Voted 2017 Landry Award winner. Offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech and SMU.
97. WR Malik Knowles, 6-2, 165, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Offers from Illinois and Louisiana-Monroe.
98. OL Noel Ofori-Nyadu, 6-4, 285, Mansfield Timberview: Signed with Connecticut. Also considered Boise State, Tulane and New Mexico State.
99. DB Taj Bickham, 5-11, 150, Allen: Committed to Texas State. Recorded 25 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 kickoff returns for TDs in 2017.
100. WR Sorrell Brown, 6-2, 185, Arlington Martin: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 575 yards receiving, 6 TDs in 2017.
____________________________________________________________________________________________
101. WR T.J. Graham, 6-1, 180, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with Texas State. Recorded 1,235 yards receiving, 19 TDs in three years.
102. DL James Williams, 5-10, 300, Aledo: Recorded 173 tackles, 23 for loss, 13 sacks in the past two seasons.
103. WR Drue Jackson, 6-1, 185, Garland Sachse: Signed with Washington State. Also considered Wisconsin, Utah, Texas Tech and Iowa.
104. DB J.C. Rispress, 6-0, 185, FW All Saints: Committed to SMU. Recorded 99 tackles in 2016.
105. DB C.J. Johnson, 6-0, 170, Allen: Signed with Texas State.
106. OL Jack Freeman, 6-4, 260, Midlothian Heritage: Signed with Houston. First-team all state in 2016.
107. ATH Breshun Berry, 5-8, 150, Saginaw Boswell: District 6-5A MVP. Recorded 1,400 all-purpose yards, 15 receiving TDs, 72 tackles, 7 interceptions in 2017.
108. LB Trejon Hugue, 6-2, 165, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Recorded 144 tackles in 2017.
109. DB Micah Dennis, 5-9, 160, Frisco Independence: Signed with Bucknell.
110. QB Prince Mavula, 6-2, 175, Justin Northwest: 5,430 yards passing, 50 TDs and 18 rushing TDs in the past two seasons.
111. DB Immanuel Sutton, 6-1, 175, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signed with Sam Houston State.
112. DL Alex Alvarado, 6-2, 250, Keller Fossil Ridge: Committed to Navy. Recorded 67 tackles, 13 for loss, 6 sacks, 20 hurries in 2017.
113. QB Trey Jones, 5-10, 195, FW South Hills: Committed to Massachusetts. Over 7,000 yards of total offense and 96 TDs in career.
114. DL Brandon Nettles, 6-2, 230, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe.
115. DB Andrew Bird, 6-1, 170, FW All Saints: Signed with Rice.
116. DL Kole Pannell, 6-3, 240, FW All Saints: Signed with Air Force.
117. OL Miles Macadory, 6-6, 290, Sachse: Signed with Texas State.
118. DB Ector Rivera, 5-8, 175, Kennedale: 150 tackles, 6 sacks in 2017.
119. DL Zach Gilson, 6-5, 230, Sachse: Signed with UT-San Antonio.
120. QB Parker Towns, 6-3, 195, Dallas Jesuit: Led Class 6A DFW QBs with 3,500 yards in 2017.
121. OL Andrew Flanagan, 5-10, 290, Kennedale: All-state selection four times.
122. DB Derrius Franklin, 6-0, 165, Birdville: Recorded 62 tackles, 7 PBU, 1 interception, 4 forced fumbles in 2017.
123. WR Jerreth Sterns, 5-8, 185, Waxahachie: Committed to Army. Recorded 12 total TDs in 2017.
124. LB Ja’Quez Battley, 6-0, 205, FW Arlington Heights: Signed with Rice. Recorded 57 tackles, 11 for loss, 5 sacks in 2016.
125. DE Cameron McEntire, 6-3, 240, Saginaw: Recorded 61 tackles, 27 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017.
126. WR Imiee Cooksey, 5-10, 165, Haltom: Signed with Tulsa. Also considered Bowling Green, North Texas and Texas State.
127. WR Jordan Brooks-Wess, 5-9, 160, Grapevine: Recorded 1,200 yards, 15 TDs in 2017.
128. DL Kyrese McFarland, 5-11, 225, Saginaw Boswell: Recorded 112 tackles in 2017.
129. QB Jyron Russell, 6-2, 200, Mansfield Timberview: Signed with Alcorn State.
130. LB Jordan Hunt, 6-2, 210, Wylie: Signed with North Texas.
131. FB Landry Songer, 6-1, 205, Midlothian: Signed with Army.
132. QB Cobe Craft, 5-11, 190, Keller Fossil Ridge: Recorded 3,000 total yards, 40 TDs in 2017.
133. LB Rafael Carbajal, 6-3, 205, FW North Side: Committed to Texas A&M-Commerce.
134. LB Zacc Smith, 6-0, 220, Haltom: Recorded 47 tackles, 4 sacks in 2017.
135. DB JaQualyn Greene, 5-11, 165, Arlington Bowie: Drawing interest from SMU, Houston, Cincinnati, Illinois and Tulsa.
Comments