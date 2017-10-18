Granbury, Keller Central standouts win latest football players of the week

Over 58,000 votes were cast for the latest football offensive and defensive players of the week.
Granbury senior quarterback Kevin Moore received 11,028 votes after the Pirates defeated Joshua in District 9-5A. Moore accounted for 381 yards and four touchdowns.
Fort Worth Dunbar senior running back Paris Jackson finished second in the voting with 3,738 votes after he put in 176 yards rushing and three touchdowns against Fort Worth Eastern Hills.
On the defensive side, Keller Central senior linebacker Jacob Felczak got 19,045 votes after he filled up the stat sheet against Abilene. Felczak had 12 tackles, 8 solo, 2 for loss, 1 sack, a pass breakup and forced fumble.
He edged out Southlake Carroll junior linebacker Michael Parrish, who had 17,446 votes. In a victory over Lewisville, Parrish had 8 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks, a pass breakup and forced fumble.
Week 7 winners: Crowley’s Rodrick Williams, Fort Worth Southwest’s O’Brien Neely
