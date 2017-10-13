Keller Central football’s win over Abilene is a baseball score

Keller Central quarterback Jack Hecker scored the only touchdown of the game on a two-yard run with 3:46 left in the third quarter as the Chargers held Abilene to only 201 yards of offense in a 7-3 road win at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night.
Key player: Hecker used his legs to ignite the Central offense in the second half by running for 72 yards, including a 46-yard run on third and eight from their own 22 to set up the game-winning touchdown run. Central running back Isaiah Ganaway accounted for 73 yards of total offense to lead the Chargers.
Key stat: After Hecker’s third-quarter touchdown, the Chargers defense shut down Abilene in the final 15 minutes of the game, allowing only one first down. Central held Abilene to 68 yards in the second half.
Records: Keller Central 4-2, 2-0 District 3-6A; Abilene 1-5, 0-3
Comments