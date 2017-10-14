Southlake Carroll cruises to victory over Lewisville

Southlake Carroll 51, Lewisville 0
Junior quarterback Will Bowers passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Dragons coasted Friday to a 51-0 victory over Lewisville in a District 5-6A game at Dragon Stadium. Different receivers caught each touchdown pass.
Key players: Bowers passed for 187 yards and rushed five times for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Carroll sophomore R.J. Mickens scored twice. Other receivers to catch touchdowns were Darryl Crockett, Hudson Shrum and Jacob Doddridge. Each team’s leading rusher was named McDaniel. Lewisville’s Treshaun McDaniel rushed for 68 yards, while Carroll’s T.J. McDaniel rushed for 67.
Key stat: Bowers completed his first 11 passes of the game before the Farmers intercepted his 12th attempt near halftime. At the time, the Dragons led 35-0 and Bowers had thrown for 168 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another. Bowers scored on a 32-yard run with 6:19 left in the third, then sat the rest of the game.
Records: Southlake Carroll 4-2, 2-1 in 5-6A; Lewisville 1-5, 0-3
