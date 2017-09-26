Undefeated matchups highlight Week 5 football action

District play begins this week for most area Class 6A and 5A teams, and 12 squads made it this far with perfect records.

Week 5 has three matchups of undefeated teams, starting off with Thursday’s District 7-5A contest between Fort Worth North Side (3-0) and Fort Worth Wyatt (3-0) at Clark Stadium.

“We’re going to have to forget that we’re 3-0 and only focus on Wyatt,” North Side coach Joseph Turner, whose team is off to its best start since 1972. “We have to focus on the next game only, and not keep up with what we’ve done weeks prior to now.”

The Steers have every reason to heed their head coach’s advice. North Side hasn’t been to the playoff since 1979, while the Wyatt Chaparrals have made the post season six times in the past seven years under coach Zachary Criss.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play a very good Wyatt team,” North Side senior tight end/linebacker Rafael Carbajal said. “The entire team is focused and following our motto for the year, ‘Do It Now!’ We’re happy to be in the position we are, but we’re nowhere near satisfied. We can’t wait to play Wyatt on Thursday at Clark Stadium.”

Keller bragging rights

At the north end of Tarrant County on Friday, Keller Timber Creek (4-0) meets Keller Fossil Ridge (4-0) in a District 3-6A opener at 7:30 p.m., at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex.

“It’s going to be a war. Personally I feel like is gonna come down to our defense,” said All-state senior wide receiver Erik Ezukanma of Timber Creek. “Defense wins games. But our offense is going try to put up as many points as well. Our defense has been out-playing our offense recently so, I’m really confident in our defense shutting them down.”

Timber Creek might have the edge in this one, based on strength of schedule. The Falcons wins have come against opponents with a combined 5-8 record, while the non-district opponents of Fossil Ridge are 3-10.

“It’s going to be a challenge, yes, and Timber Creek is a very good football team,” said Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft, who has passed for 1,147 yards and 15 TDs. “But I believe we have what it takes. What we need to do is play fast, physical, and do what we do – like these past four games.”

Intriguing 9-5A

Meanwhile, Granbury (3-0) hosts Burleson (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a District 9-5A opener at Pirate Stadium.

“Our program is excited with what we’ve accomplished to this point,” said Granbury coach Chad Zschiesche [sounds like cheesy] said. “However, our 3-0 record and their 3-0 record are irrelevant on Friday night.”

Granted, the combined six wins is already one more than the Pirates and Elks won for all of 2016, still it’s the victories in 9-5A play get earn post-season appearances.

“Burleson is a well coached team that will present a challenge for us,” Zschiesche said. “We’ll approach this opponent like we would any other opponent with a great deal of respect and our best effort.”