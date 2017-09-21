Keller Fossil Ridge uses offensive balance to thwart Rowlett, move to 4-0

Running back Evans Colione rushed for three touchdowns as Keller Fossil Ridge pulled away from Rowlett 36-22 on Thursday night in a nondistrict game at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. Colione scored in each of the first three quarters on runs of 32, 7 and 7 yards.
Key players: Colione rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries. Fossil Ridge quarterback Cobe Craft passed for 214 yards and sealed the victory with a 42-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter. Panthers wide receiver Stefan Cobbs caught six passes for 190 yards, including a 76-yard TD in the first quarter. Rowlett scored twice on touchdown passes from QB Preston Weeks to WR Dakota Gilley, one of 10 yards in the first half and another of 15 in the second half. Weeks finished with 364 yards passing.
Key stats: After Rowlett scored two points on a safety with 5:51 left in the game, the Panthers had twice as many points as the Eagles (30-15), but the Eagles had more than twice as many first downs as the Panthers (26-12). Rowlett finished with a 31-14 advantage in first downs. Only four Panthers touched the ball on offense. Conversely, Rowlett had six receivers catch a pass — in the first half.
Records: Keller Fossil Ridge 4-0, Rowlett 1-3
