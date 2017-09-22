Keller Timber Creek's Erik Ezukanma (19) got the scoring started with a 71-yard touchdown return.
Keller Timber Creek's Erik Ezukanma (19) got the scoring started with a 71-yard touchdown return. Tom Marvin Special to the Star-Telegram
Keller Timber Creek's Erik Ezukanma (19) got the scoring started with a 71-yard touchdown return. Tom Marvin Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Big night for Timber Creek receiver as Falcons down Denton

By Antonio Nickerson

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 22, 2017 9:53 PM

Timber Creek wide receiver Erik Ezukanma had a 71-yard kickoff return and hauled in two touchdown receptions to help build an early lead as the Falcons eased past Denton 37-7 at Bronco Field to start the season 4-0.

Key players: Timber Creek defensive end Hunter Meachum helped to keep the Denton offense in check, finishing with three sacks and a pass break-up. The Falcons offense was led by running back Blake Irving, who carried 18 times for 100 yards, scored two rushing touchdowns and passed for another. Ezukanma finished with two catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Dylan McCrary rushed nine times for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Key stat: After Timber Creek allowed a touchdown on the game’s first possession, the Falcons played lock-down defense, allowing no points on Denton’s 11 remaining drives.

Records: Timber Creek, 4-0, 0-0; Denton, 2-2, 1-1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic

RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic 0:36

RAW: Check out the shoe top INT and other Lake Ridge football magic

RAW: North Side receiver goes airborne 0:18

RAW: North Side receiver goes airborne
Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment 0:29

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment

View More Video