Four-star Mansfield safety commits to UCLA

Mansfield safety Cam’ron Jones already has a new home for his senior season. On Sunday he announced a more extended housing plan when he committed to play college football at UCLA.
Jones, the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 31 player in the state for the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, moved with his family to Mansfield in February, after playing his first three high school seasons at Euless Trinity. He was a 5-6A All-District first-team selection a year ago as a junior and is a four-star recruit according to all three primary recruiting services: 247Sports, Scout and Rivals.
God is amazing it all started from nothing ...Im committed #4'sup #8clap pic.twitter.com/JpRwmCKJoD— Cam Hollywood (@camgonework15) April 17, 2017
The Star-Telegram has ranked Jones the No. 3 area player in the Class of 2018.
Jones chose UCLA over three other finalists: Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Mississippi State. He had previously committed to Texas Tech early in his junior season, but re-opened his recruitment two months later.
“There is an opportunity for early playing time, so that was big,” Jones told 247Sports.
The 6-foot, 187-pound senior has made a name for himself as a hard-hitter from the safety position across three seasons at Trinity, but also said he has discussed playing some cornerback as well at the college level. He held offers from 11 Bowl Subdivision programs.
