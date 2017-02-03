Euless Trinity safety narrows commitment to Final Four

Euless Trinity safety Cam’ron Jones came in at No. 3 among area 2018 football recruits. Jones is a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, and made first-team all-district 5-6A.
Jones (6-0, 190) announced on Twitter his final four colleges in Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCLA and Mississippi State.
No order just of today moving on the top 4 schools im looking into ( that has offered ) pic.twitter.com/SKNHOnw6Qs— Cam Hollywood (@camgonework15) February 2, 2017
Jones was originally committed to Texas Tech in September after the Red Raiders offered in June. He de-committed from the Big 12 school on Dec. 14.
Mississippi State offered Jones on Jan. 25 while he made a visit to Oklahoma on Jan. 28.
There's only ONE Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/CASCpy3OXX— Cam Hollywood (@camgonework15) January 28, 2017
Jones also held offers from Indiana, Louisiana Tech, UT-San Antonio and Middle Tennessee State. He ranks No. 231 overall in the country, 20th ranked safety.
