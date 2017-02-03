High School Football

February 3, 2017 10:28 AM

Euless Trinity safety narrows commitment to Final Four

By Brian Gosset

Euless Trinity safety Cam’ron Jones came in at No. 3 among area 2018 football recruits. Jones is a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, and made first-team all-district 5-6A.

Jones (6-0, 190) announced on Twitter his final four colleges in Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCLA and Mississippi State.

Jones was originally committed to Texas Tech in September after the Red Raiders offered in June. He de-committed from the Big 12 school on Dec. 14.

Mississippi State offered Jones on Jan. 25 while he made a visit to Oklahoma on Jan. 28.

Jones also held offers from Indiana, Louisiana Tech, UT-San Antonio and Middle Tennessee State. He ranks No. 231 overall in the country, 20th ranked safety.

