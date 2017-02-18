Four-star safety Cam’ron Jones leaving Trinity for Mansfield

Four-star recruit Cam’ron Jones is leaving Euless Trinity and moving to Mansfield, he tweeted out on Wednesday.
Jones, who was a first-team all-district safety, stated that family issues caused the unexpected move.
Once a trojan always a trojan love y'all ... pic.twitter.com/wu4kJQkhwi— Cam Hollywood (@camgonework15) February 16, 2017
The 6-foot junior had mulitple scholarship offers before announcing a final four between Oklahoma, UCLA, Mississippi State and Texas Tech, where he was originally committed to prior to de-committing in December. Since coming up with a final four, Jones has been offered by Colorado and Minnesota.
Among the top area football recruits of 2018, Jones ranks No. 3. He’s also ranked No. 19 in the state by 247Sports.
No order just of today moving on the top 4 schools im looking into ( that has offered ) pic.twitter.com/SKNHOnw6Qs— Cam Hollywood (@camgonework15) February 2, 2017
It’s yet to be determined which school Jones will be attending his senior season.
Comments