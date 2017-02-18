High School Football

February 18, 2017 4:19 PM

Four-star safety Cam’ron Jones leaving Trinity for Mansfield

By Brian Gosset

Four-star recruit Cam’ron Jones is leaving Euless Trinity and moving to Mansfield, he tweeted out on Wednesday.

Jones, who was a first-team all-district safety, stated that family issues caused the unexpected move.

The 6-foot junior had mulitple scholarship offers before announcing a final four between Oklahoma, UCLA, Mississippi State and Texas Tech, where he was originally committed to prior to de-committing in December. Since coming up with a final four, Jones has been offered by Colorado and Minnesota.

Among the top area football recruits of 2018, Jones ranks No. 3. He’s also ranked No. 19 in the state by 247Sports.

It’s yet to be determined which school Jones will be attending his senior season.

