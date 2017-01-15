High School Football

January 15, 2017 8:34 PM

Aledo quarterback Dillon Davis to play college ball for Ivy League Columbia

By Brian Gosset

After guiding the Aledo Bearcats to the Class 5A Division II state championship one month ago, senior quarterback Dillon Davis will be going to play his college ball in New York.

On Sunday, Davis has committed to Columbia University in Manhattan.

This season, Davis threw for 3,769 yards and 45 TDs as Aledo finished with a perfect 16-0 record. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes. The Bearcats defeated Corpus Christi Calallen 24-16 in the state title game on Dec. 16.

Davis was voted District 6-5A MVP.

Final episode of TitleTown, TX “Always a Bearcat.”

High School Football

