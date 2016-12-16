Aledo hangs tough to win seventh UIL state football title

0:37 Aledo QB Dillon Davis talks about Bearcats 7th state title Pause

0:56 Aledo coach Steve Wood talks about the Bearcats 7th state title

2:04 West Orange Stark captures second-straight state title, 24-6 over Sweetwater

1:52 Recruited by TCU, brothers Josh and Jordan Moore star for Yoakum

0:50 Hunter Rossen comes up aces for Aledo

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording