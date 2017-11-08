Colleyville Heritage standout Bryn Gerlich, left, signed a basketball scholarship with Oklahoma State University.
Girls Basketball

High school stars focus in on future on signing day

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 6:18 PM

Signing day at Colleyville Heritage went a lot smoother on Wednesday than it did last year.

The Panthers’ volleyball team swept Saginaw Boswell on Tuesday night to advance to this weekend’s Class 5A Region I tournament in Abilene. Boswell won the same meeting last year, the day before the 2016 early signing period began.

“It wasn’t as fun coming off that loss,” senior Bryn Gerlich said.

Gerlich is an outside hitter on the team, but her primary sport is basketball where she signed a national letter of intent with Oklahoma State.

“Today has been a long time coming,” said Gerlich, who has 1,981 points in 100 career games. “I’m really excited about the future and what Oklahoma State can hold for me. I’m excited to get there and start a new journey.”

Gerlich has been a top area recruit all four years. The 6-foot forward has made the Star-Telegram Super Team three times, including Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

“I’ve had a lot of kids sign Division I,” Heritage coach Dianna Sager said. “A lot of people just see Bryn as an athlete, and her stats are incredible, but she’s also a good kid and that’s special. I’m proud of the person she’s become.”

Boys state champs

Mansfield Timberview guards Chris Mullins and Isaac Likekele – who helped the Wolves to the UIL Class 5A state championship last season – signed to play basketball at Rice and Fresno State.

“It makes me appreciate the growth of the player and the work that the individual and the team have put in to help create the opportunity,” coach Duane Gregory said. “I’m very proud of both of them.”

Four players who helped Keller softball win the past two state titles also signed: shortstop Kasey Simpson (Iowa State), Hanna Jones (Harding), Kathy Davis (Friends) and Kayla Durbois (Hardin-Simmons).

Keller’s Julia Black and Abbey Santoro, who helped the cross country team win back-to-back state titles, signed to Texas A&M. Black was state runner up on Nov. 4 and finished fifth last season. Santoro was eighth last week.

Humble Beginnings

Wednesday will always be remembered at Haslet Eaton. The Eagles held their inaugural signing day.

Seven student-athletes signed, including volleyball player Lindsey Ferkel to Northwestern Oklahoma State.

“It felt very unreal being at that signing table with future generations watching,” Ferkel said. “It’s a memorable feeling knowing we made history.”

BASEBALL

Brock

Cole Lightfoot, Stephen F. Austin

Euless Trinity

David VanVooran, Wichita State

FW Paschal

Matt Urban, Coppin State

Granbury

Kade Turnage, Tarleton State

Grapevine

Nick Pierce, UT-Arlington

Brett Squires, McLennan College

Darren Zarillo, Frank Phillips College

Haslet Eaton

Jarod Seals, Arkansas Monticello

Colby Seltzer, Tarleton State

Cade Winquest, UT-Arlington

Joshua

Connery Peters, Wichita State

Keller

Kyle Rich, Dallas Baptist

Keller Timber Creek

Mateo Gil, TCU

Zack Gregory, Arkansas

Drew Pollum, Central Arkansas

Nic Thompson, Newman University

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Brandon Uhse, Stephen F. Austin

Mansfield Summit

Payne Rodgers, Northwestern State

Southlake Carroll

Cade Bell, Grayson College

Nicco Cole, Howard

Marcus Hill, Eastern Kentucky

Cole Johnson, Weatherford College

Charlie Kiefer, Fort Scott

Jake Miller, East Texas Baptist

Will Quillen, Grayson College

Adam Stephenson, Wichita State

Weatherford

Blake Burrows, Kansas State

Mason Hilton, McLennan College

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Arlington Grace Prep

Jordan Phillips, Arkansas

FW Southwest

Mike Underwood, Central Connecticut State

FW Wyatt

Traylynn Spencer, Arkansas Little Rock

Justin Northwest

Mason Hix, UT-Arlington

Keller

Carson Hughes, Dallas Baptist

Mansfield Timberview

Isaac Likekele, Fresno State

Chris Mullins, Rice

Midlothian

Kaden Archie, TCU

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Arlington Bowie

Jasmyne Robinson, North Texas

Brock

Rylee Lavender, Ouachita Baptist

Colleyville Heritage

Bryn Gerlich, Oklahoma State

Crowley

Taelour Pruitt, Southeast Missouri State

FW Trinity Valley

Madison Williams, Oklahoma

Keller

Mallory Lockhart, Oklahoma City University

Keller Timber Creek

Brooke Lay, Trevecca Nazarene

Mansfield Legacy

Cyliest Smith, Weber State

Mansfield Timberview

Lauryn Thompson, VCU

Saginaw Boswell

Audrey Warren, Texas

Southlake Carroll

Abigail Zeitsiff, Saint Leo

CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK

Brock

Madison Hernandez, Harding

Haslet Eaton

Allyn Tyer, Texas Tech

Keller

Julia Black, Texas A&M

Abbey Santoro, Texas A&M

Justin Northwest

Taylor Esquivel, Cameron

Mansfield Legacy

Jais Smith, Houston

Southlake Carroll

Taylor Legan, Central Arkansas

Caitlin Marie Mertz, Oklahoma Baptist

Cate Tracht, Mississippi

Trophy Club Nelson

Sanaa Barnes, Villanova

White Settlement Brewer

Katie Simpkins, Pittsburg State

GOLF

Brock

Garrett Leek, Midwestern State

Colleyville Heritage

Quinn Barber, Texas Wesleyan

Southlake Carroll

Malak Bouraeda, Colorado

Will Fore, McLennan College

SOFTBALL

Aledo

Caden Cunningham, Northwestern Oklahoma State

Gracie King, Tarleton State

Lindsey McElroy, Northwestern Okla. State

Megan Reynolds, Weatherford College

Brock

Mattye Tyler, Lubbock Christian

Bailey Wagner, Harding

Azle

Logan Graham, Angelo State

Macey Hicks, East Central

Burleson

Lauren Isbell, Odessa College

Burleson Centennial

Gracie Morton, Memphis

Cleburne

Bekka Castillo, Trinity Valley CC

Sara King, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Colleyville Heritage

Maggie Black, Northwestern State

Abby Pounds, Hardin-Simmons

Everman

Katie Marshall, Hardin-Simmons

FW Arlington Heights

Ashleigh Sgambelluri, A&M Corpus Christi

FW Country Day

Samantha Burke, A&M Corpus Christi

Cedrina Landrum, Georgia

Grapevine Faith

Hannah Dykes, Henderson State

Haslet Eaton

Paige Tamayo, McNeese State

Hurst Bell

Randi Castillo, Northeastern State

Alicia Marion, UT-Permian Basin

Peyton Newman, East Central

Joshua

Miranda Pruitt, Tarleton State

Keller

Courtney Cagle, UT-Permian Basin

Kathy Davis, Friends University

Kayla Durbois, Hardin-Simmons

Hanna Jones, Harding

Kasey Simpson, Iowa State

Keller Timber Creek

Mady Lohman, Oklahoma State

Kirsten Redfern, Kansas Wesleyan

Sydney Smith, Oklahoma Christian

Kennedale

Mary Grace Howard, North Central Texas College

Mansfield

Paxton Scheurer, UNLV

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Kate Tovar, Hardin-Simmons

Mansfield Legacy

Sophie Hannabas, Southeastern Louisiana

Nolan Catholic

Avery Boley, A&M Commerce

Richland

Abbie Moore, Henderson State

Stephanie Pfeifer, Hardin-Simmons

Saginaw

Hailie Fellers, Southern Nazarene

Kat Huseman, Abilene Christian

Saginaw Boswell

Peyton Robinson, Southern Nazarene

Southlake Carroll

Avery Zeigler, Angelo State

Abigail Stuart, Columbia

Trophy Club Nelson

Maddie Flores, Regis University

Madi Savell, Central Arkansas

Weatherford

Kristen Kamnick, Weatherford College

SWIMMING

Keller

Emily Grund, North Carolina

John David Spence, Missouri State

Southlake Carroll

Logan Davis, Air Force

Jack LeVant, Stanford

Alexander Zettle, Texas

VOLLEYBALL

Aledo

Sarah Haeussler, North Texas

Arlington

Katie Clark, TCU

Arlington Martin

Emilie Ickes, McNeese State

Cleburne

Sadie Hough, West Florida

Colleyville Heritage

Lauren Evans, Arkansas

Euless Trinity

Veronica Dollar, South Alabama

FW Arlington Heights

Marissa Hernandez, A&M Commerce

Grapevine

Kerstynn Grobe, St. Edwards

FW Trinity Valley

Bri’Anna Hudson, Angelo State

Haslet Eaton

Lindsey Ferkel, Northwestern Okla. State

Kaylee Payne, A&M Corpus Christi

Fabiola Rivera, Southern Arkansas

Joshua

Abbie Smith, Western Texas College

Keller Timber Creek

Kenna Muff, Texas Woman’s

Mansfield

Lindsay Harris, Houston Baptist (beach)

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Capri Davis, Nebraska

Alexis Praytor, Texas Southern

Mansfield Legacy

Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State

Saginaw Boswell

Hannah Boyd, Northeastern

Southlake Carroll

Abby Carroll, South Carolina (beach)

Sabrina Monaco, Stephen F. Austin

Asjia O’Neal, Texas

Kate Privett, Florida State (beach)

Trophy Club Nelson

Sanaa Barnes, Villanova

Danielle Duis, Colorado School of Mines

Weatherford

London Austin-Roark, Texas A&M

Kaitlyn Rogers, Texas A&M

