Colleyville Heritage’s dynamic scorer announces verbal commitment to Oklahoma State

Bryn Gerlich, the daughter of UT-Arlington women’s basketball coach Krista Gerlich, has committed to Oklahoma State.
so excited to be apart of the cowgirl family! can't wait to call oklahoma state my new home #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/cWJYjJuTfw— bryn gerlich (@10Bryn) July 20, 2017
Gerlich is a three-time selection to the Star-Telegram super team, first as the area’s Newcomer of the Year during her freshman year. She was named to first team this past spring as a junior.
The 6-foot forward will go down as one of the premier scorers in the Metroplex. She’s about to surpass the 2,000 career point mark while sitting at 1,981 in 100 career games for the Panthers (19.8 per game).
Colleyville's @10Bryn had 22 points 8-14 shooting 8 rebounds vs Summit @CoachGerlich pic.twitter.com/sOM2zjv2Dg— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) November 23, 2016
And 1 from @10Bryn free throw good. Panthers by 16. Gerlich with 17 @CoachGerlich @CHHS_LadyHoops pic.twitter.com/LpNWksX5ba— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 25, 2017
As a freshman, Gerlich averaged 18.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game was named district newcomer. A year later, she averaged a career-high 21.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game was named first team all area, first team all district, all region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and all state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
This past spring, Gerlich helped Heritage to the 5A regional tournament and was voted 8-5A MVP. She averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. The Panthers won the district title and Gerlich went on to be named TABC all region and TABC all state.
In her high school career, Gerlich has 517 rebounds, 145 assists and 210 steals. She’s made 759 field goals and 367 free throws. In 100 career games, Gerlich hasn’t scored in double figures in just FIVE games. She’s scored 20 or more points 52 times, 30 or more seven times. Her career high is 32 points against Richland as a freshman.
This summer, Gerlich played for the USA Select team and played in the TGCA all-star game while all playing for her club team Texas Elite Prime.
Bryn Gerlich will represent DFW area on the adidas #USAselect team pic.twitter.com/JGsIxTYaCP— TXadidasElite (@TxElite2017) June 2, 2017
From @3Stripewbb Gauntlet champ this a.m. @AustinTGCA allstar 2night, leadership conf n AZ tomorrow--Sr yr hasn't even began #holdon4theride pic.twitter.com/4zrn7vhV5H— Krista Gerlich (@CoachGerlich) July 13, 2017
