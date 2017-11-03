High School Girls Basketball Teams and Players to Watch

Schedule

November 3: First day for interschool games

February 10: District certification deadline

February 12-13: Bi-district

February 15-17: Area

February 19-20: Regional quarterfinals

February 23-24: Regional playoff deadline

March 1-3: State Tournament

2016-17 SUPER TEAM

TABC STATE RANKINGS

TEAMS TO WATCH

Mansfield Timberview (State Runner Up): The Wolves were minutes away from a state title. Can they get back there with 2017 all area MVP Chennedy Carter now at Texas A&M.

Godley (State Semifinals): The Wildcats have become a Class 4A power in the past three years with a 94-16 combined record. They made it to state for the first time since 1988. They’ll have to replace four starters including Jaycee Pannell and MaKaila Tyer.

Keller (Regional Semifinals): The Indians went to their first regional tournament. They graduated 5 or 6 kids, but still have one of the best shooters in the area in Mallory Lockhart. Kate Goldberg is the new coach, coming over from Mansfield.

Colleyville Heritage (Regional Semifinals): The Panthers had their best playoff finish in 10 years with a return trip to the regional tourney. They graduated a lot of good players but still have an all area MVP favorite in Bryn Gerlich.

Mansfield Legacy (Regional Semifinals): The Broncos went from winning their first playoff game two years ago to their first regional tournament last season.

Arlington Lamar (Regional Semifinals): After winning just 28 games from 2008-10, the Vikings have averaged 21 wins per season with playoff berths 5 of 6 years.

Brock (Regional Semifinals): The Eagles have won eight state titles in the past 16 years.

Arlington Bowie (Regional Quarterfinals): The Volunteers are among the playoff regulars in the Metroplex – every year since 2007 and 14 in 15 including 10 trips to the regional quarters in that span.

Birdville (Regional Quarterfinals): The Hawks have improved each of the past four seasons. Can they make it three-straight years to the regional quarterfinals and first to the regional tournament?

Trimble Tech (Regional Quarterfinals): The Bulldogs were a game away from state in 2014 and 2015. They’ve been to the playoffs 8 of 9 years.

Kennedale (Regional Quarterfinals): Like Godley, Kennedale has been a 4A power with 10 trips to the quarters in 13 seasons – eight regional tourneys since 2005. Can the Wildcats continue the dominance even with 9 players graduated?

Saginaw Boswell (Area): The Pioneers were a Top-25 team in the state all of last season including as high as No. 5. They have another all area MVP favorite in Audrey Warren.

Aledo (Area): The young Bearcats have been to the postseason 10-straight years and 12 of 13. Last season, they started three freshmen and one sophomore.

Euless Trinity, LD Bell (Bi-District): Both HEB schools won’t look the same as years past. It’s the post Trinity Oliver (Baylor) and Lexi Gordon (UConn) era plus two new head coaches.

Mansfield Summit (Bi-District): The Jaguars are also a playoff regular. Since opening in 2002, they’ve been to the postseason 14 times in 15 years.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

2018

G Hannah Adkins, Sr., Byron Nelson

G Sarah Alsabbaheen, Sr., Chisholm Trail

G Diamond Atchison, Sr., Waxahachie

F Ally Andress, Sr., Glen Rose

G Kayleigh Benson, Sr., Burleson Centennial

G Sydnee Biscoe, Sr., Kennedale

G Lauren Cuevas, Sr., LD Bell

F Bryn Gerlich, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

G Molly Gideon, Sr., Eaton

G Maggie Fanning, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

F Sarah Haeussler, Sr., Aledo

G Te’Mya Harris, Sr., Dunbar

G Tatum Henderson, Sr., Martin

G Mackenzie Hewitt, Sr., Prosper

G Anna Jackson, Sr., Flower Mound

G Anna Jefferson-Polk, Sr., Weatherford

F Melissa Johnstone, Sr., Flower Mound

G Rylee Lavender, Sr., Brock

G Brooke Lay, Sr., Timber Creek

F Sierra Lenz-Ross, Sr., Godley

G Mallory Lockhart, Sr., Keller

G Sydney Nunley, Sr., Timber Creek

G April Phichichareunsak, Sr., Haltom

F Emilee Popeck, Sr., Brock

G Taelour Pruitt, Sr., Crowley

C Sarah Reid, Sr., Burleson

G Jasmyne Robinson, Sr., Bowie

G Peyton Robinson, Sr., Boswell

G Cyliest Smith, Sr. Legacy

G Tatum Sorrels, Sr., Midlothian

C Lauryn Thompson, Sr., Timberview

G Destiny Thurman, Sr., Lamar

G Rachel Tippens, Sr., Arlington

G Lynzey Tucker, Sr., Southwest

G Aniyah Wallace, Sr., Arlington Heights

F Audrey Warren, Sr., Boswell

G Kaylee White, Sr., Godley

G Madison Williams, Sr., Trinity Valley

G Abby Zeitsiff, Sr., Carroll

2019

G Elizabeth Allanach, Jr., Aledo

G Jasmine Bailey, Jr., Midlothian Heritage

G Aimee Campbell, Jr., Birdville

F Whitney Cox, Jr., Flower Mound

F Kalyne Daniels, Jr., Kennedale

G Abi Ezmerlian, Jr., Benbrook

G Timia Jefferson, Jr., Seguin

G Keslyn King, Jr., Legacy

F Anna McDowell, Jr., Trimble Tech

G MaLay McQueen, Jr., Bowie

C Ady Mize, Jr., Burleson Centennial

F Jordyn Oliver, Jr., Prosper

G Brei Ruelas, Jr., Mineral Wells

G Kennedy Wilson, Jr., Timberview

2020

G Brittney Bolin, Soph., Byron Nelson

F Avery Brittingham, Soph., Crowley

G Kenzi Carter, Soph., Country Day

G Tierney Cole, Soph., Arlington

G Kennedy Crites, Soph., Eaton

G Iyana Dorsey, Soph., Birdville

G Myra Gordon, Soph., LD Bell

G Hailey Grant, Soph., Fossil Ridge

G Hailey Ibarra, Soph., Glen Rose

G Ashtin Jinkerson, Soph., Benbrook

G Molly Kaiser, Soph., Saginaw

G Allysa Lafontaine, Soph., Boswell

C Tommisha Lampkin, Soph., Summit

G Dasha MacMillan, Soph., Grapevine

G M’Kayla Malone, Soph., Saginaw

G Taylor Morgan, Soph., Aledo

C Janessa Payne, Soph., Aledo

G Simara Peyton, Soph., Richland

G Rylie Riddle, Soph., Birdville

C Bre’Auna Smith, Soph., Trimble Tech

G Harmoni Turner, Soph., Legacy