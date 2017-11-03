High School Girls Basketball Teams and Players to Watch

Schedule
November 3: First day for interschool games
February 10: District certification deadline
February 12-13: Bi-district
February 15-17: Area
February 19-20: Regional quarterfinals
February 23-24: Regional playoff deadline
March 1-3: State Tournament
TEAMS TO WATCH
Mansfield Timberview (State Runner Up): The Wolves were minutes away from a state title. Can they get back there with 2017 all area MVP Chennedy Carter now at Texas A&M.
Godley (State Semifinals): The Wildcats have become a Class 4A power in the past three years with a 94-16 combined record. They made it to state for the first time since 1988. They’ll have to replace four starters including Jaycee Pannell and MaKaila Tyer.
Keller (Regional Semifinals): The Indians went to their first regional tournament. They graduated 5 or 6 kids, but still have one of the best shooters in the area in Mallory Lockhart. Kate Goldberg is the new coach, coming over from Mansfield.
Colleyville Heritage (Regional Semifinals): The Panthers had their best playoff finish in 10 years with a return trip to the regional tourney. They graduated a lot of good players but still have an all area MVP favorite in Bryn Gerlich.
Mansfield Legacy (Regional Semifinals): The Broncos went from winning their first playoff game two years ago to their first regional tournament last season.
Arlington Lamar (Regional Semifinals): After winning just 28 games from 2008-10, the Vikings have averaged 21 wins per season with playoff berths 5 of 6 years.
Brock (Regional Semifinals): The Eagles have won eight state titles in the past 16 years.
Arlington Bowie (Regional Quarterfinals): The Volunteers are among the playoff regulars in the Metroplex – every year since 2007 and 14 in 15 including 10 trips to the regional quarters in that span.
Birdville (Regional Quarterfinals): The Hawks have improved each of the past four seasons. Can they make it three-straight years to the regional quarterfinals and first to the regional tournament?
Trimble Tech (Regional Quarterfinals): The Bulldogs were a game away from state in 2014 and 2015. They’ve been to the playoffs 8 of 9 years.
Kennedale (Regional Quarterfinals): Like Godley, Kennedale has been a 4A power with 10 trips to the quarters in 13 seasons – eight regional tourneys since 2005. Can the Wildcats continue the dominance even with 9 players graduated?
Saginaw Boswell (Area): The Pioneers were a Top-25 team in the state all of last season including as high as No. 5. They have another all area MVP favorite in Audrey Warren.
Aledo (Area): The young Bearcats have been to the postseason 10-straight years and 12 of 13. Last season, they started three freshmen and one sophomore.
Euless Trinity, LD Bell (Bi-District): Both HEB schools won’t look the same as years past. It’s the post Trinity Oliver (Baylor) and Lexi Gordon (UConn) era plus two new head coaches.
Mansfield Summit (Bi-District): The Jaguars are also a playoff regular. Since opening in 2002, they’ve been to the postseason 14 times in 15 years.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
2018
G Hannah Adkins, Sr., Byron Nelson
G Sarah Alsabbaheen, Sr., Chisholm Trail
G Diamond Atchison, Sr., Waxahachie
F Ally Andress, Sr., Glen Rose
G Kayleigh Benson, Sr., Burleson Centennial
G Sydnee Biscoe, Sr., Kennedale
G Lauren Cuevas, Sr., LD Bell
F Bryn Gerlich, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
G Molly Gideon, Sr., Eaton
G Maggie Fanning, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
F Sarah Haeussler, Sr., Aledo
G Te’Mya Harris, Sr., Dunbar
G Tatum Henderson, Sr., Martin
G Mackenzie Hewitt, Sr., Prosper
G Anna Jackson, Sr., Flower Mound
G Anna Jefferson-Polk, Sr., Weatherford
F Melissa Johnstone, Sr., Flower Mound
G Rylee Lavender, Sr., Brock
G Brooke Lay, Sr., Timber Creek
F Sierra Lenz-Ross, Sr., Godley
G Mallory Lockhart, Sr., Keller
G Sydney Nunley, Sr., Timber Creek
G April Phichichareunsak, Sr., Haltom
F Emilee Popeck, Sr., Brock
G Taelour Pruitt, Sr., Crowley
C Sarah Reid, Sr., Burleson
G Jasmyne Robinson, Sr., Bowie
G Peyton Robinson, Sr., Boswell
G Cyliest Smith, Sr. Legacy
G Tatum Sorrels, Sr., Midlothian
C Lauryn Thompson, Sr., Timberview
G Destiny Thurman, Sr., Lamar
G Rachel Tippens, Sr., Arlington
G Lynzey Tucker, Sr., Southwest
G Aniyah Wallace, Sr., Arlington Heights
F Audrey Warren, Sr., Boswell
G Kaylee White, Sr., Godley
G Madison Williams, Sr., Trinity Valley
G Abby Zeitsiff, Sr., Carroll
2019
G Elizabeth Allanach, Jr., Aledo
G Jasmine Bailey, Jr., Midlothian Heritage
G Aimee Campbell, Jr., Birdville
F Whitney Cox, Jr., Flower Mound
F Kalyne Daniels, Jr., Kennedale
G Abi Ezmerlian, Jr., Benbrook
G Timia Jefferson, Jr., Seguin
G Keslyn King, Jr., Legacy
F Anna McDowell, Jr., Trimble Tech
G MaLay McQueen, Jr., Bowie
C Ady Mize, Jr., Burleson Centennial
F Jordyn Oliver, Jr., Prosper
G Brei Ruelas, Jr., Mineral Wells
G Kennedy Wilson, Jr., Timberview
2020
G Brittney Bolin, Soph., Byron Nelson
F Avery Brittingham, Soph., Crowley
G Kenzi Carter, Soph., Country Day
G Tierney Cole, Soph., Arlington
G Kennedy Crites, Soph., Eaton
G Iyana Dorsey, Soph., Birdville
G Myra Gordon, Soph., LD Bell
G Hailey Grant, Soph., Fossil Ridge
G Hailey Ibarra, Soph., Glen Rose
G Ashtin Jinkerson, Soph., Benbrook
G Molly Kaiser, Soph., Saginaw
G Allysa Lafontaine, Soph., Boswell
C Tommisha Lampkin, Soph., Summit
G Dasha MacMillan, Soph., Grapevine
G M’Kayla Malone, Soph., Saginaw
G Taylor Morgan, Soph., Aledo
C Janessa Payne, Soph., Aledo
G Simara Peyton, Soph., Richland
G Rylie Riddle, Soph., Birdville
C Bre’Auna Smith, Soph., Trimble Tech
G Harmoni Turner, Soph., Legacy
