Birdville Basketball Coach Amy Ingram, left celebrates with Camryn Caruthers, left Abbey Walter,Savannah Lawson and Aimee Campbell as they beat Boswell 41-39 in overtime during Friday's February 17, 2017 play off basketball game at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club.
Girls Basketball

High School Girls Basketball Teams and Players to Watch

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2017 3:28 PM

Schedule

November 3: First day for interschool games

February 10: District certification deadline

February 12-13: Bi-district

February 15-17: Area

February 19-20: Regional quarterfinals

February 23-24: Regional playoff deadline

March 1-3: State Tournament

2016-17 SUPER TEAM

TABC STATE RANKINGS

TEAMS TO WATCH

Mansfield Timberview (State Runner Up): The Wolves were minutes away from a state title. Can they get back there with 2017 all area MVP Chennedy Carter now at Texas A&M.

Godley (State Semifinals): The Wildcats have become a Class 4A power in the past three years with a 94-16 combined record. They made it to state for the first time since 1988. They’ll have to replace four starters including Jaycee Pannell and MaKaila Tyer.

Keller (Regional Semifinals): The Indians went to their first regional tournament. They graduated 5 or 6 kids, but still have one of the best shooters in the area in Mallory Lockhart. Kate Goldberg is the new coach, coming over from Mansfield.

Colleyville Heritage (Regional Semifinals): The Panthers had their best playoff finish in 10 years with a return trip to the regional tourney. They graduated a lot of good players but still have an all area MVP favorite in Bryn Gerlich.

Mansfield Legacy (Regional Semifinals): The Broncos went from winning their first playoff game two years ago to their first regional tournament last season.

Arlington Lamar (Regional Semifinals): After winning just 28 games from 2008-10, the Vikings have averaged 21 wins per season with playoff berths 5 of 6 years.

Brock (Regional Semifinals): The Eagles have won eight state titles in the past 16 years.

Arlington Bowie (Regional Quarterfinals): The Volunteers are among the playoff regulars in the Metroplex – every year since 2007 and 14 in 15 including 10 trips to the regional quarters in that span.

Birdville (Regional Quarterfinals): The Hawks have improved each of the past four seasons. Can they make it three-straight years to the regional quarterfinals and first to the regional tournament?

Trimble Tech (Regional Quarterfinals): The Bulldogs were a game away from state in 2014 and 2015. They’ve been to the playoffs 8 of 9 years.

Kennedale (Regional Quarterfinals): Like Godley, Kennedale has been a 4A power with 10 trips to the quarters in 13 seasons – eight regional tourneys since 2005. Can the Wildcats continue the dominance even with 9 players graduated?

Saginaw Boswell (Area): The Pioneers were a Top-25 team in the state all of last season including as high as No. 5. They have another all area MVP favorite in Audrey Warren.

Aledo (Area): The young Bearcats have been to the postseason 10-straight years and 12 of 13. Last season, they started three freshmen and one sophomore.

Euless Trinity, LD Bell (Bi-District): Both HEB schools won’t look the same as years past. It’s the post Trinity Oliver (Baylor) and Lexi Gordon (UConn) era plus two new head coaches.

Mansfield Summit (Bi-District): The Jaguars are also a playoff regular. Since opening in 2002, they’ve been to the postseason 14 times in 15 years.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

2018

G Hannah Adkins, Sr., Byron Nelson

G Sarah Alsabbaheen, Sr., Chisholm Trail

G Diamond Atchison, Sr., Waxahachie

F Ally Andress, Sr., Glen Rose

G Kayleigh Benson, Sr., Burleson Centennial

G Sydnee Biscoe, Sr., Kennedale

G Lauren Cuevas, Sr., LD Bell

F Bryn Gerlich, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

G Molly Gideon, Sr., Eaton

G Maggie Fanning, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

F Sarah Haeussler, Sr., Aledo

G Te’Mya Harris, Sr., Dunbar

G Tatum Henderson, Sr., Martin

G Mackenzie Hewitt, Sr., Prosper

G Anna Jackson, Sr., Flower Mound

G Anna Jefferson-Polk, Sr., Weatherford

F Melissa Johnstone, Sr., Flower Mound

G Rylee Lavender, Sr., Brock

G Brooke Lay, Sr., Timber Creek

F Sierra Lenz-Ross, Sr., Godley

G Mallory Lockhart, Sr., Keller

G Sydney Nunley, Sr., Timber Creek

G April Phichichareunsak, Sr., Haltom

F Emilee Popeck, Sr., Brock

G Taelour Pruitt, Sr., Crowley

C Sarah Reid, Sr., Burleson

G Jasmyne Robinson, Sr., Bowie

G Peyton Robinson, Sr., Boswell

G Cyliest Smith, Sr. Legacy

G Tatum Sorrels, Sr., Midlothian

C Lauryn Thompson, Sr., Timberview

G Destiny Thurman, Sr., Lamar

G Rachel Tippens, Sr., Arlington

G Lynzey Tucker, Sr., Southwest

G Aniyah Wallace, Sr., Arlington Heights

F Audrey Warren, Sr., Boswell

G Kaylee White, Sr., Godley

G Madison Williams, Sr., Trinity Valley

G Abby Zeitsiff, Sr., Carroll

2019

G Elizabeth Allanach, Jr., Aledo

G Jasmine Bailey, Jr., Midlothian Heritage

G Aimee Campbell, Jr., Birdville

F Whitney Cox, Jr., Flower Mound

F Kalyne Daniels, Jr., Kennedale

G Abi Ezmerlian, Jr., Benbrook

G Timia Jefferson, Jr., Seguin

G Keslyn King, Jr., Legacy

F Anna McDowell, Jr., Trimble Tech

G MaLay McQueen, Jr., Bowie

C Ady Mize, Jr., Burleson Centennial

F Jordyn Oliver, Jr., Prosper

G Brei Ruelas, Jr., Mineral Wells

G Kennedy Wilson, Jr., Timberview

2020

G Brittney Bolin, Soph., Byron Nelson

F Avery Brittingham, Soph., Crowley

G Kenzi Carter, Soph., Country Day

G Tierney Cole, Soph., Arlington

G Kennedy Crites, Soph., Eaton

G Iyana Dorsey, Soph., Birdville

G Myra Gordon, Soph., LD Bell

G Hailey Grant, Soph., Fossil Ridge

G Hailey Ibarra, Soph., Glen Rose

G Ashtin Jinkerson, Soph., Benbrook

G Molly Kaiser, Soph., Saginaw

G Allysa Lafontaine, Soph., Boswell

C Tommisha Lampkin, Soph., Summit

G Dasha MacMillan, Soph., Grapevine

G M’Kayla Malone, Soph., Saginaw

G Taylor Morgan, Soph., Aledo

C Janessa Payne, Soph., Aledo

G Simara Peyton, Soph., Richland

G Rylie Riddle, Soph., Birdville

C Bre’Auna Smith, Soph., Trimble Tech

G Harmoni Turner, Soph., Legacy

