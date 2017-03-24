Star-Telegram girls basketball Super Teams sport major college talent

First team
G Chennedy Carter, Sr., Mansfield Timberview: 10-5A MVP averaged 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals and shot 53 percent from the field. The Texas A&M signee was 5A all-state.
F Lexi Gordon, Sr., L.D. Bell: 5-6A Offensive MVP averaged 22.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The UConn signee was 6A all state and makes the super team for the fourth-straight year.
G Trinity Oliver, Sr., Euless Trinity: 5-6A MVP and Baylor signee averaged 21 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, and was 6A all-state.
G Alexus Brigham, Sr., Justin Northwest: 6-5A Offensive MVP averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game, and made 89 3-point baskets.
F Bryn Gerlich, Jr., Colleyville Heritage: 8-5A MVP averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, and was 5A all-state.
Second team
F Jaycee Pannell, Sr., Godley: 8-4A Co-MVP averaged 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals per game and shot 53 percent from the field, and was 4A all-state.
G Evie Whorley, Sr., Kennedale: 7-4A Co-MVP averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 5.0 steals per game, and was 4A all-state.
F Audrey Warren, Jr., Saginaw Boswell: 6-5A MVP averaged 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.4 steals per game for the Pioneers.
G Taelour Pruitt, Jr., Crowley: 9-5A MVP averaged 19.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game for the Eagles.
G Jasmyne Robinson, Jr., Arlington Bowie: Averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game, and was 4-6A first team all-district.
Newcomer of the Year
G Taylor Morgan, Fr., Aledo: Led the Bearcats in scoring with 14.5 points per game, and added 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Morgan was named 6-5A Newcomer and TABC all region.
Comments