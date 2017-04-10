Strong area contingent headed to UIL state soccer tournament

Sending three area teams to the UIL state soccer tournament — Keller High girls and Arlington Sam Houston boys in Class 6A, and 5A Aledo girls — is indeed a noteworthy accomplishment.
It’s happened only one other time in the past 15 years. That was in 2015 with the Sam Houston boys, Grapevine girls in 5A and Kennedale girls in 4A making the trip to Georgetown.
The 2015 Sam Houston squad was the school’s first team to advance to a UIL state tournament since the 1995 girls basketball team. The Texans lost to Katy Cinco Ranch 2-1 in the 2015 semifinals.
“Ever since we lost in the semis that’s kind of been our mindset: We want to go back. We feel like we have unfinished business,” Sam Houston coach Joey Rodriguez said after winning the Region I final last week. “That’s what these kids have been working so hard for.”
While the Keller and Aledo girls soccer teams have reached new soccer success, both schools can boast of a solid school year in athletics. The Keller boys reached the state basketball tournament last month, and Aledo football won a championship in December.
Scouring decades’ worth of Star-Telegram and UIL soccer files has produced a few other items:
▪ 2 Consecutive 4A titles won by the Kennedale girls, last year and 2015.
▪ 2 Most state titles in one year by area teams: Class 4A championships by Granbury boys and Colleyville Heritage girls in 1999, which was the first year a 4A bracket (now 5A) was added.
▪ 3 Years since an area boys team won a title. Trophy Club Nelson claimed a 5A championship in 2014.
▪ 5 UIL soccer titles won by area teams the past 15 years: Kennedale girls (4A, 2015 and ’16), Nelson boys (5A, 2014), Southlake Carroll boys (5A, 2011), Carroll girls (5, 2008).
▪ 5 Number of years that no area team got to state: 2003, ’04, ’06, ’07 and ’10.
▪ 7 Arlington Martin girls have the most state tournament appearances, all between 1991 and 1998.
State tournament
At Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex
Wednesday
Class 4A Girls Semifinals
Stephenville (23-4) vs. Athens (15-10-1), 11 a.m.
Jasper (26-1) vs. Boerne (20-4-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A Boys Semifinals
Houston Wheatley (13-1) vs. Kilgore (19-5-2), 4 p.m.
Progreso (24-5-2) vs. Bridgeport (18-3-5), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Class 5A Girls Semifinals
Dallas Highland Park (25-0) vs. Boerne Champion (16-8-2), 9:30 a.m.
Leander Rouse (20-1-4) vs. Aledo (21-3-3), noon
Girls Class 4A Final 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A Boys Semifinals
Frisco Wakeland (20-4-1) vs. Wichita Falls (16-2-6), 5 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez (16-3) vs. Waller (21-5-3), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 6A Girls Semifinals
Keller (21-2-2) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (17-4-4), 9:30 a.m.
Austin Vandegrift (19-1-4) vs. Katy Tompkins (18-4-3), noon
Class 4A Boys Final 2:30 p.m.
Class 6A Boys Semifinals
Arlington Houston (21-2-2) vs. Pasadena Dobie (20-2-4), 5 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (30-3-1) vs. Dallas Jesuit (20-3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls Class 5A Final 11 a.m.
Boys Class 5A Final 1:30 p.m.
Girls Class 6A Final 4 p.m.
Boys Class 6A Final 6:30 p.m.
