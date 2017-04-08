Sam Houston boys win second soccer regional in three years

Sergio Martinez’s goal in the 94th minute pushed Arlington Sam Houston past Hebron 3-2 in overtime Saturday in the Class 6A Region I boys final at Dragon Stadium.
The Texans (20-2-3) head back to Georgetown for the second time in three years for the UIL state tournament. Semifinals are at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve been playing for this all year long,” Sam Houston coach Joey Rodriguez said. “That was our mindset, to go back to state because we feel like we have unfinished business.”
After the game was tied 2-2 going into the second overtime, Ortiz fought for a loose ball down the sideline with a Hebron player, who thought the ball went out and stopped playing. Ortiz passed to Martinez, who found the right corner of the net for the 3-2 lead with 6:13 to play.
“Unbelievable,” Rodriguez said. “I can finally breath, it was such a highly-contested game and Hebron was awesome, and for us to overcome them, I can’t express how I’m feeling – overall just very pleased.”
Hebron (19-4-2) scored first in the 17th minute when Trent Dreyer set up Landon Gibson for a 35-yard goal. Sam Houston tied the match in the 33rd minute when Kevin Tankou just beat Hebron goalkeeper Chase Weinman to the ball.
“It was huge especially for Kevin because he’s one of our hardest workers and inspirational leaders so to get that it really boosted us,” Rodriguez said.
Ortiz gave the Texans a 2-1 lead five minutes into the second half on a free kick from 27 yards out that drilled the top left of the goal. The Hawks tied it after Gibson was taken down in the box and his penalty kick made it 2-2 in the 63rd minute.
“Came through again and hung through it,” said Rodriguez, whose Texans also won 3-2 in overtime against Lewisville on Friday. “Hebron had two guys with a bunch of speed and to be able to withstand their pressure, tells you a lot what my guys can do.”
Comments