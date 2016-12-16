Aledo beats Calallen for State Title 12.16.16

Aledo #11 Will Trawick and #37 Brannon Webb stop the run by Calallen #22 Zach Hawkins in the 5A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 16, 2016.
Calallen quarterback #8 Gaige Lamb gets prusued by Aledo #44 Colt Ellison in the 5A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 16, 2016.
Aledo quarterback #8 Dillon Davis passes the ball agaisnt Calallen in the 5A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 16, 2016.
Calallen quarterback #8 Gaige Lamb tries to avoid being tackled by Aledo #23 Johann Dube in the 5A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 16, 2016.
The Aledo Bearcats run onto the field before the game against Calallenin the 5A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 16, 2016.
Aledo #20 Rhett Harris scores a first quarter touchdown against Calallen in the 5A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium, Friday, December 16, 2016.
