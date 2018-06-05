Carroll, Eaton, Godley and Brock attempt to win gold at baseball state tourney

Game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

CLASS 6A

Southlake Carroll (33-6) vs. Conroe The Woodlands (25-14-1), 4 p.m. Friday

San Antonio Reagan (36-7) vs. Cypress Ranch (32-8-2), 7 p.m. Friday

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

State final, 4 p.m. Saturday

CARROLL: The Dragons are appearing in their second-straight state tournament. They lost to Deer Park in 2017. The Dragons defeated Flower Mound Marcus 6-0 and 14-3 in the Region I final. They last made the state title game in 2008 and won a championship in 2002. Senior RHP Nicco Cole is 5-0 in the playoffs.

THE WOODLANDS: The Highlanders beat Round Rock 10-0 and 2-0 in the Region II final to clinch their first state berth since 2013, when they won a state title. The Highlanders are averaging 5.6 runs per game.

REAGAN: The Rattlers are at state for third time in four years after getting by Churchill in the Region IV final. They made the state title game in 2014 and 2017. They are outscoring opponents this season 272-96.

CY-RANCH: The Mustangs are going for a third state championship in seven years (2012, 2015). They beat Cy-Fair in three games to win the Region III final. The Mustangs are averaging 7.2 runs per game. Senior RHP Ty Madden and junior RHP J.J. Goss are a combined 19-4 on the mound.

SHARE COPY LINK The Dragons handled Marcus 14-3 in Game 2 to sweep the Class 6A Region I final at Globe Life Park. Brian Gosset

CLASS 5A

Haslet Eaton (32-9-1) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (32-12), 4 p.m. Thursday

CC Veterans Memorial (33-6-1) vs. Forney (28-13-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

State final, Noon Saturday

EATON: The Eagles are headed to the state tournament in just their second season. They beat Amarillo in three games of the 5A Region I final. The Eagles have outscored playoff opponents 59-15 in 10 games. Senior Colby Seltzer has hit a team-leading 12 homers.

KINGWOOD: The Panthers rallied to beat Tomball Memorial in the Region III final to clinch their first trip to state in program history. Sophomore LHP Jackson Rodriguez is 9-4 with a 2.03 ERA.

MEMORIAL: The Eagles swept Tivy 7-3 and 6-1 to win the Region IV final and advance to their first state tournament. They are averaging 7.4 runs per game.

FORNEY: The Jackrabbits are making their sixth trip to state, but first since the 2004 season, when they went to the title game. Senior RHP and Texas A&M commit Mason Englert, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, set the state record this season with 55 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Eaton baseball team celebrates its sweep over Grapevine to capture the trophy in the 5A Region I area round at Eaton high school, Saturday May 12, 2018. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

CLASS 4A

Games at UFCU Disch Falk, University of Texas, Austin

Argyle (35-0) vs. Jasper (33-7-1), 1 p.m. Wednesday

Godley (30-2) vs. Sweeny (34-5), 4 p.m. Wednesday

State final, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

ARGYLE: The Eagles are the first team since 2010 to go to the state tournament with an undefeated record. It’s their third trip in five years – winning it all in 2015. The Eagles are outscoring opponents 323-43.

JASPER: The Bulldogs beat Salado in three games to win Region III and clinch their first trip to state since 2010. They won a title in 2007. Senior RHP Ben Jeansonne is 9-0 with a 1.02 ERA. Senior Reese Durand has recorded 22 extra-base hits.

GODLEY: The Wildcats beat Iowa Park in three games of the Region I final to clinch their first trip to state in program history. They are averaging 9.4 runs per game during the playoffs.

SWEENY: The Bulldogs are at state for the first time since 2012. They are outscoring opponents 280-82. As a team the Bulldogs have a .341 batting average and their pitching staff has recorded a 1.85 ERA and 324 strikeouts.

The Godley Wildcats are Austin-bound for the UIL state baseball tournament after a community send-off this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5DzHBvwvS8 — Times-Review Sports (@CTRsports) June 5, 2018

CLASS 3A

Georgetown Gateway (34-3) vs. Clifton (29-6-1), 9 a.m. Friday

Brock (31-4-1) vs. Beckville (34-4), Noon Friday

State final, 9 a.m. Saturday

GATEWAY: The Gators are making it to state for the second-straight year. They beat Bishop in three games to win the Region IV final. They are outscoring opponents 261-64.

CLIFTON: The Cubs are headed to state for the first time after beating Kirbyville in the Region III final. They are outscoring opponents 262-89.

BROCK: The Eagles are back at state for the first time since 2012 after beating Peaster 8-0 in Game 3 of the Region I final. They won state in 2006. The Eagles are outscoring opponents 300-80 this season – 66-17 through nine playoff games.

BECKVILLE: The Bearcats are at state for the second time in three years. They went to the title game in 2016. They beat White Oak in the Region II final. They are hitting .378 and own a 1.58 ERA.