Eaton baseball one win from state; Argyle first team since 2010 to do this

Haslet Eaton 8, Amarillo 4

Jack Angus hit a three-run home run in the third inning and the Eagles are one win from making program history.

The Eagles (31-8-1) couldn’t have started Thursday night’s 5A Region I final any better, posting four runs in the top of the first inning.

Game 2 is 11 a.m. Friday at ACU.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Colby Seltzer, Cade Winquest and starting pitcher Jarod Seals loaded the bases with three-straight singles.

The next four batters drove in runs: Brock Webber recorded an RBI ground out, Sean Klein hit an RBI single to the pitcher and scored on Colbie Fritchen’s RBI triple to left field. Fritchen scored on an RBI single to center by Zach Wilson.

Amarillo (29-11-1) put on its first batters via the walk and scored on a wild pitch.

Eaton, which can advance to the state tournament Friday, again loaded the bases to start the third inning. Wilson singled in a run for a 5-1 lead and two batters later, Angus took the first pitch he saw to deep left to put the Eagles up 8-1.

“Having my offense produce like they did, gave me confidence on the mound to go out there and throw my game,” said Seals, who is signed with Arkansas-Monticello.

The Sandies rallied with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

Rhett Maynard’s RBI single, Trevor Andrus’ triple and a sacrifice fly from Caleb Flores brought the score to 8-4. Maynard hit a two-out triple in the seventh, but Seals closed it out with his fifth strikeout of the night.

Seals allowed three earned runs on six hits. Five Eagles recorded multihit games as Eaton finished with 12 total.

Eaton is playing its second season at the varsity level.

Argyle 10, Kilgore 0 (5 innings)

The Argyle Eagles did make some history – becoming the first team since Brock in 2010 to go to the state tournament with an undefeated record.

Brenden Dixon secured the run-rule with a walk-off triple, and the Eagles swept the 4A Region II final.

Argyle won 4-3 in Game 1 on Wednesday.

With a 1-0 lead after 3 1/2 innings, the Eagles (35-0) poured it on with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth – seven with two outs.

Kilgore (27-6) had control issues as Argyle drew six walks and one hit by pitch. The Eagles recorded bases-loaded walks three times in the inning. Bryson Hudgens added an RBI double.

Sean Bolin allowed five hits in the complete-game effort.

Argyle makes the state tourney for the third time in five years.