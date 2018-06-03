Brock baseball knocks off district rival to clinch a state berth

Peaster finally beat Brock after nine meetings during Game 2 of the 3A Region I final on Friday, but with the series on the line and state in their sights, the Brock Eagles shut out the Greyhounds 8-0 on Saturday at Dallas Baptist University.

Brock (31-4-1) advances to its first state tourney since 2012. The Eagles play Beckville, noon Friday at Dell Diamond.

Noah Nye was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He stole second and scored with one out on Cole Lightfoot's double to left field.

The same thing happened in the third when Nye was hit by a pitch, stole second and third, and Lightfoot singled him in for a 2-0 lead.

Nye and Tanner Patino hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth to extend Brock's lead to 4-0.

Tyler Riddle doubled in Jase Lopez in the fifth.

Lightfoot added another RBI double in the sixth. He went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Cooper Nelson allowed no runs on six hits for the Eagles, who won 6-1 in Game 1 on Thursday.

Brock is the fourth area team to head to Round Rock joining Southlake Carroll, Eaton and Godley. Argyle and Forney are others going from the DFW.

