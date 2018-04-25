Legacy pitcher Jaycee Cook (15) is one of two young pitchers who should help form a nucleus of talent for years to come.
Legacy pitcher Jaycee Cook (15) is one of two young pitchers who should help form a nucleus of talent for years to come. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Sports

Here are the latest winners for softball and baseball players of the week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

April 25, 2018 07:43 PM

SOFTBALL- Mansfield Legacy junior pitcher Jaycee Cook won the softball vote after going 3-0 during the week. The Alabama-Birmingham commit struck out 23 batters in 19 innings of work vs. Lake Ridge, Summit and Red Oak.

Brock senior pitcher Mattye Tyler came in second place after throwing a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts vs. Breckenridge. She added two home runs vs. Tolar as the Lady Eagles finished undefeated in district play. Tyler will be playing at Lubbock Christian next year.

BASEBALL- FW Southwest Christian senior pitcher Branson Wilson won the baseball vote. He allowed just one hit and struck out 13 batters in 6.2 innings of work vs. Grapevine Faith.

Legacy senior pitcher Ryan Hill came in second place after going nine innings vs. Summit. He allowed three hits, no runs and struck out 12 batters.

