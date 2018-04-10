Randy Allen comes out of retirement, returns to coach Highland Park in 2018

It might have been the shortest retirement in sports, but Highland Park is certainly OK with that.
Legendary coach Randy Allen is coming back for 2018.
Allen, who announced his retirement after 44 years on March 21, is coming back to coach the Scots in the fall.
A tweet from Highland Park ISD on Tuesday read: "Coach Randy Allen to return to Scots sideline! After reconsidering his announcement to retire, legendary Head Football Coach Randy Allen will be back on the sideline for his 20th year of coaching the Scots next season."
In 37 years as a head coach, Allen has won the fourth-most games in state history with 376 victories. Allen was No. 3 on a list of the state's highest paid football coaches at $133,875.
The 68-year-old has won three UIL state titles in his 19-year tenure with Highland Park, including the past two years. The Scots rallied to beat Manvel with under a minute left in an all-time classic this past December.
Both state titles came with John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as quarterback. Jones signed with Arkansas last month.
Allen also led Highland Park to a state title in 2005. He's won 226 games with the Scots.
