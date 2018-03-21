Randy Allen has coached Dallas Highland Park football for 18 years.
Highland Park football coach Randy Allen retiring after back-to-back state titles

By Brian Gosset

March 21, 2018 05:22 PM

Randy Allen, who led Dallas Highland Park to back-to-back UIL state football titles, is retiring.

Allen, who coached for 44 years, 37 as a head coach, has been with the Scots since 1999.

Allen also held stints at Ballinger, Brownwood and his alma mater Abilene Cooper, and leaves the game as the fourth winningest coach in UIL history with 376 victories, behind Phil Danaher, G.A. Moore and Gordon Wood.

Allen was No. 3 on a list of the state's highest paid football coaches at $133,875.

Highland Park won the past two Class 5A Division I state titles vs. Temple and Manvel. The Scots rallied to beat Manvel with under a minute left 53-49 in December.

The Scots, led by QB John Stephen Jones' 564 passing yards -- a title game record -- rallied to beat Manvel 53-49 and claim a second consecutive Class 5A Division I title. Gary Skrehartgskrehart@star-telegram.com

Both wins came with John Stephen Jones, the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, as quarterback. Jones signed with Arkansas last month.

Allen also led Highland Park to a state title in 2005. He won 226 games with the Scots.

