Highland Park football coach Randy Allen retiring after back-to-back state titles

158 Deciding the fate of Southlake Carroll coach Hal Wasson Pause

94 Mack Beggs: "I've trained too hard for haters to put me down."

140 DeSoto's 67-46 victory over Duncanville turns into violent brawl between players

85 Cam'Ron Jones: 'A longtime dream is finally reality.'

292 Southlake Carroll football parent: "He's valued in kids' lives."

655 It's UIL realignment time again! Check out every new football district in the state

88 Mansfield safety commits to Nebraska

197 UIL Spirit State Championships: Carroll Dragons earn bronze

73 UIL Spirit State Championships: Haslet Eaton shocks the field