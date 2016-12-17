Jerry Jones’ grandson leads Dallas Highland Park to Texas 5A D-I title

John Stephen Jones, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, scored two touchdowns and Dallas Highland Park defeated Temple 16-7 to win the Class 5A Division I championship Saturday.
The younger Jones, the offensive MVP, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run on fourth down late in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium, the $1.2 billion home of the Cowboys built mostly with Jerry Jones’ money.
The Highland Park quarterback’s other touchdown came on a 36-yard run in the first half.
Jerry Jones hugged his grandson after Highland Park clinched its fourth state title and first since 2005.
The postgame scene turned into a jubilant celebration for the Jones family. John Stephen’s dad, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, was the first to hug his son as the clock wound down.
Comments