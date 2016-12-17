High School Football

December 17, 2016 4:19 PM

Jerry Jones’ grandson leads Dallas Highland Park to Texas 5A D-I title

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON

John Stephen Jones, grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, scored two touchdowns and Dallas Highland Park defeated Temple 16-7 to win the Class 5A Division I championship Saturday.

The younger Jones, the offensive MVP, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run on fourth down late in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium, the $1.2 billion home of the Cowboys built mostly with Jerry Jones’ money.

The Highland Park quarterback’s other touchdown came on a 36-yard run in the first half.

Jerry Jones hugged his grandson after Highland Park clinched its fourth state title and first since 2005.

The postgame scene turned into a jubilant celebration for the Jones family. John Stephen’s dad, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, was the first to hug his son as the clock wound down.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

View more video

Sports Videos