Report: Southlake Carroll replaces Darren Allman with interim athletic director

Paul Pinson replaces reassigned Darren Allman as Southlake Carroll interim athletic director, according to a report from KTVT/Ch. 11 reporter Bill Jones.

I’m told “it took Act of Congress” to get 29-yr old Riley Dodge in front of Southlake Carroll HFC selection committee, then he aced interviews, consensus choice among committee members...popular veteran administrator Paul Pinson replaces reassigned Darren Allman as SLC interim AD pic.twitter.com/TVIP7kNBi4 — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) March 24, 2018

The Star-Telegram has reached out to Carroll school district officials. The story will be updated as necessary.

A source did tell the Star-Telegram on Saturday that "we should know more on Monday at the board meeting."

Carroll ISD is expected to name Riley Dodge as its next coach Monday night. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., with the public session beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Carroll ISD Board of Trustees met for over three hours in closed session and emerged to authorize the superintendent to pursue what they talked about in the session but did not announce a decision on the future of coach Hal Wasson at Southlake Carroll High School. Rodger Mallisonrmallison@star-telegram.com

The news comes a day after Carroll hired Dodge, who is a former quarterback for the Dragons.

A source told the Star-Telegram on Thursday that Allman "did not participate in the head coaching interviews."

Dodge, who started for the 2006 state-title team, was one of three finalists for the job, along with Colleyville Heritage's Joe Willis and San Angelo Central's Brent Davis. Dodge was the offensive coordinator at Justin Northwest last season.

Carroll ISD cut ties with longtime coach Hal Wasson after the two reached a settlement agreement on Feb. 25. They placed Wasson, who spent the past 11 years as the Dragons head coach, on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24.

Also on Friday, Wasson was hired on as the new executive director of athletics for Irving ISD.