Aledo 4-star DB Jeffery Carter narrows college decision

Ten of the top college football programs in the country can breathe a sigh of relief after four-star 2019 cornerback Jeffery Carter released his top schools on Thursday.

The Aledo prospect listed Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC as his top 10.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carter was committed to Oklahoma until January.

According to 247Sports, Carter holds 20 offers, 17 from a Power Five school. He's projected to commit with Texas A&M.

He came in at No. 10 on the Star-Telegram's list of the top 50 players from the Class of 2019.

Carter, who also plays wide receiver for the Bearcats, helped the program to the Class 5A Division II state title game in December. Aledo won a UIL title in 2016 when he was a sophomore.