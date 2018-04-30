TCU's historic class could make NFL more purple than ever

TCU is already well-represented in the NFL but the 2017 senior class is poised to color Horned Frogs' purple even deeper across the league.



A record 14 players from the '17 class were drafted or signed a free agent contract. The group includes three players selected in the NFL draft — offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (3rd round, Broncos), offensive guard/tackle Matt Pryor (6th round, Eagles) and linebacker Travin Howard (7th round, Rams).





The 14 players eclipses the previous high of 13 drafted or signed from the 2010 team that went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl. The 2010 had five drafted players, including quarterback Andy Dalton and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

TCU has 35 active players in the NFL. During Gary Patterson's 17-year tenure, 45 players have been drafted and 114 players have worked in NFL camps. TCU players have a contract with 20 of the 32 NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, who have five former Frogs on the roster: Jerry Hughes (Class of 2010), Marshall Newhouse (2010), Jeremy Kerley (2011), Aaron Green (2016), and Mat Boesen (2017).

TCU 2017: In a class by itself

