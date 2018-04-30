TCU head football coach Gary Patterson has high hopes for his players during Pro Day at TCU's Sammy Baugh Indoor facility in Fort Worth, TX, Friday, March 30, 2018. Max Faulkner
TCU

TCU's historic class could make NFL more purple than ever

By Stefan Stevenson

April 30, 2018 08:23 PM

TCU is already well-represented in the NFL but the 2017 senior class is poised to color Horned Frogs' purple even deeper across the league.

A record 14 players from the '17 class were drafted or signed a free agent contract. The group includes three players selected in the NFL draft — offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (3rd round, Broncos), offensive guard/tackle Matt Pryor (6th round, Eagles) and linebacker Travin Howard (7th round, Rams).

Former TCU football players, including 11 playing in the NFL, congregated on campus for TCU Pro Day Stefan Stevenson

The 14 players eclipses the previous high of 13 drafted or signed from the 2010 team that went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl. The 2010 had five drafted players, including quarterback Andy Dalton and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

TCU has 35 active players in the NFL. During Gary Patterson's 17-year tenure, 45 players have been drafted and 114 players have worked in NFL camps. TCU players have a contract with 20 of the 32 NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, who have five former Frogs on the roster: Jerry Hughes (Class of 2010), Marshall Newhouse (2010), Jeremy Kerley (2011), Aaron Green (2016), and Mat Boesen (2017).

Player

Pos.

Team (Round)

Joseph Noteboom

OT

Rams, 3rd round

Matt Pryor

OG/OT

Eagles, 6th round

Travin Howard

LB

Rams, 7th round

Mat Boesen

DE

Bills, free agent

John Diarse

WR

Broncos, free agent

Kyle Hicks

RB

Chiefs, free agent

Kenny Hill

QB

Raiders, free agent

Cole Hunt

TE

Chargers, free agent

Lucas Gravelle

SN

Dolphins, free agent

Patrick Morris

C

Steelers, free agent

Nick Orr

S

Bears, free agent

Austin Schlottmann

OL

Broncos, free agent

Ranthony Texada

CB

Redskins, free agent

Taj Williams

WR

Seahawks, free agent

