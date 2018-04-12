TCU's all-time tackle leader hopes NFL scouts see his versatility

One in a series previewing the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Most of his TCU career was spent clogging up the middle of the defense as the Horned Frogs' middle linebacker.



Travin Howard became TCU's all-time leader with 343 tackles in his career, including most of the time at linebacker.



But since January, Howard is hoping he showed NFL scouts that he's versatile enough to play safety, too, a spot he also spent plenty of time playing for the Frogs.

"I really played out of position at middle linebacker," Howard said during a workout at APEC Training Facility in west Fort Worth. "So I’m trying to improve my back peddle and show them that I can play safety as well."

In TCU's 4-2-5 defense, scouts already have a good idea what Howard can do. Howard hopes that he's shown them even more leading up to the NFL draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26. There's no denying Howard knows how to wrap up.

"My resume speaks for itself," he said with a chuckle, referring to the fact that he's TCU's first player to record three consecutive 100-tackle seasons.

"I hope to show them I can do a lot more than what I showed at TCU. That I’m more than an in-the-box linebacker," he said. "That I’m comfortable doing that"

Howard said there were times during the same game when he played middle linebacker, strong-side linebacker and strong safety.

"Versatility is something I can do. I have to show them I can do that," he said.