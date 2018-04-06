Record-setting linebacker earns TCU's team MVP award

Travin Howard was named TCU football's Dan Rogers Most Valuable Player during the team's Thursday awards banquet at Schollmaier Arena.
Howard is the first linebacker to earn the award, which is voted on by teammates, since LaMarcus McDonald in 2002. He was also named the team's 2017 Defensive MVP for the third consecutive season.
Howard is the first player in TCU history to record three consecutive 100-tackle seasons and lead the team in three consecutive seasons. His 108 tackles ranked third in the Big 12 despite missing two games with an injury. His 343 career tackles are the most by a player in the 17-season tenure of head coach Gary Patterson.
2017 TCU Football Team Award Winners
Dan Rogers MVP — Travin Howard
Offensive MVP — Kenny Hill
Defensive MVP — Travin Howard
Special Teams MVP — KaVontae Turpin
Defensive Scout Team MVP — James Terry Jr.
Offensive Scout Team MVP — Omar Manning
Davey O'Brien Fightin'est Frog Award — Patrick Morris
Grassy Hinton Most Conscientious Award — Patrick Morris
Y.Q. McCammon Outstanding Squadman — Nate Guyton
Abe Martin Leadership Award — John Diarse
Ralph Lowe Sportsmanship Award — Ty Summers
G. Malcolm Louden Academic Achievement Award — Pakamiaiaea Davis and Ryan Graf
