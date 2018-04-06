TCU coach Gary Patterson celebrates Travin Howard's interception against West Virginia during a game in 2015. Howard led the Frogs in tackles from 2015 to 2017.
Record-setting linebacker earns TCU's team MVP award

By Stefan Stevenson

April 06, 2018 07:21 PM

Travin Howard was named TCU football's Dan Rogers Most Valuable Player during the team's Thursday awards banquet at Schollmaier Arena.

Howard is the first linebacker to earn the award, which is voted on by teammates, since LaMarcus McDonald in 2002. He was also named the team's 2017 Defensive MVP for the third consecutive season.

Howard is the first player in TCU history to record three consecutive 100-tackle seasons and lead the team in three consecutive seasons. His 108 tackles ranked third in the Big 12 despite missing two games with an injury. His 343 career tackles are the most by a player in the 17-season tenure of head coach Gary Patterson.

2017 TCU Football Team Award Winners

Dan Rogers MVP — Travin Howard

Offensive MVP — Kenny Hill

Defensive MVP — Travin Howard

Special Teams MVP — KaVontae Turpin

Defensive Scout Team MVP — James Terry Jr.

Offensive Scout Team MVP — Omar Manning

Davey O'Brien Fightin'est Frog Award — Patrick Morris

Grassy Hinton Most Conscientious Award — Patrick Morris

Y.Q. McCammon Outstanding Squadman — Nate Guyton

Abe Martin Leadership Award — John Diarse

Ralph Lowe Sportsmanship Award — Ty Summers

G. Malcolm Louden Academic Achievement Award — Pakamiaiaea Davis and Ryan Graf

