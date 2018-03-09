Who will replace all those Travin Howard tackles on TCU's defense?

TCU football returns six starters on defense. The unit figures to be a strength in 2018.
But the holes to fill are peppered throughout the defense, including the defensive line, the linebackers and the secondary.
Coach Gary Patterson needs to replace defensive tackle Mat Boesen, linebacker Travin Howard and cornerback Ranthony Texada. Each brought a lot to the defense.
How do you replace Howard, for instance, who led the Horned Frogs in tackles the past three seasons?
"You don't," Patterson said. "But you've got two guys, Ty Summers and Arico Evans and hopefully we'll get Montrel [Wilson] back."
Summers, who is poised to break Howard's all-time TCU tackle record, is moving to the strong side spot Howard played. Evans is at the middle linebacker spot this spring.
Wilson, a junior to be from Fossil Ridge High School, is out with an injury. Patterson said if he's unavailable it will leave the Frogs a little thin at the position. Alec Dunham and safety-turned-linebacker Garret Wallow have helped restock the linebacker corps. In fact, Howard was moved to linebacker from safety in 2015 when injuries struck the position. That turned out to be a pretty good move.
"That’s really already helped us. I think he’s got an opportunity to be a really good player because he’s smart and he's tough and he does things," Patterson said of Wallow, who will be a sophomore in the fall.
TCU has more than 10 players unavailable for full contact practice because of injuries. That's one of the reasons Patterson decided to delay most of the spring schedule until after TCU's spring break, which is next week.
"We grow up the guys who are out here. And then when you get everybody back, then if they can play, you become a better football team," he said. "Just like last year. All of sudden you had a lot of depth and you won 11 ball games."
