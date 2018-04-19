TCU men's tennis clinches third consecutive Big 12 title with win over Baylor

For the TCU men's tennis team, the third time's the charm.

As was the second. As was the first.

The No. 6-ranked Frogs clinched their third consecutive Big 12 regular season title Thursday evening, knocking off No. 23 Baylor 4-1 at Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

TCU's Alex Rybakov took down Baylor's Johannes Schretter in singles action with scores of 6-3 and 6-4. Paired with Guillermo Nunez, Rybakov also beat Schretter, paired with Will Little, in doubles action by a 6-1 mark.

"This class, they took our program to another level," coach David Roditi said after the match. "... They just set a new standard ... couldn't be more proud."

With the win, TCU (17-3, 4-0 Big 12) has won each of its last 11 matches, with nine of those victories coming against ranked opponents. The Frogs took down No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 11 Oklahoma State last weekend.

TCU wraps up its regular season on the road Sunday at Texas Tech. That match is slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. in Lubbock.