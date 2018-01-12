TCU once again finds itself high up in preseason Top 25 polls. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
TCU athletics filling up Top 25 polls in numerous sports

By William Wilkerson

January 12, 2018 12:33 PM

Football, basketball, and baseball polls aren’t the only rankings with hints of purple and white.

Not even close.

TCU actually has seven sports ranked in the Top 25, including five in the Top 10.

Gary Patterson and Co. finished 9th in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after a 39-37 comeback victory over Stanford in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. It’s the Horned Frogs’ sixth Top 10 finish in the past 10 seasons.

Jamie Dixon’s program is No. 16 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll. The Frogs have lost three games by a combined six points, including a 99-98 loss at Texas in double overtime on Wednesday. They’ll look to exact revenge on an Oklahoma team that defeated TCU 90-89 on Dec. 30 in Fort Worth when the two teams tip off at noon on Saturday.

Jim Schlossnagle’s powerhouse baseball program is No. 3 in the Perfect Game preseason poll with Luken Baker (1st Team) and Jared Janczak (2nd Team) named to the Perfect Game’s Preseason All-American teams. The Frogs begin their season on Feb. 16 with a trip to Phoenix to take on Grand Canyon in a three-game series.

David Roditi’s men’s tennis team is 10th in the first Oracle/ITA Division 1 Rankings. The Frogs will host Abilene Christian on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Lee Taylor Walker’s women’s tennis team is No. 25 after a strong performance in the Weinman Foundation Invitational in Hawaii from Jan. 6-8.

TCU’s rifle program is No. 2 in the polls behind defending champion West Virginia.

The Frogs’ equestrian program is No. 9.

