The best TCU team on campus right now could be this one

If you haven’t taken notice of TCU’s men’s tennis team, now would be the perfect time to do so.

The Frogs (13-3), ranked No. 10 in the country, are currently riding a seven-match win streak, fresh off a 7-0 rout of UT-Arlington on Tuesday.

“Tonight was a good win at home before starting the Big 12 season in Austin this weekend,” TCU head coach David Roditi told gofrogs.com. “... I thought our guys showed a lot of maturity and professionalism in the way they played the singles points. We get three more days of practice and then a fun battle in Austin is up next.”

That battle will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center against the Longhorns, who are 12-4 overall and 9-2 at home this season.

Senior lefty Guillermo Nuñez led the Frogs against UTA with a doubles win 6-3, and cruise by singles win 6-1, 6-1.

The Santiago, Chile native is one of two seniors on the team and is excited about the direction they are headed.

“We’re pretty confident now with seven wins in a row,” said Nuñez, who stands 5-feet-6. “We did a great job over spring break and beat numerous top-ranked teams, but the goal is to win back-to-back-to-back Big 12 championships.”

During its win streak, TCU has picked up wins against No. 12 Florida, No. 9 Columbia, and No. 6 Texas A&M.

Nuñez has been the Frogs most transparent player this season, having success in both doubles and singles. In doubles Nuñez and partner Alex Rybakov are ranked No. 21 in the country and are 8-2 this season with three wins over ranked opponents.

Heading into the final five matches of the season, TCU still has unfinished business. Nuñez said UT-Arlington’s match was a good match to prepare them for its Big 12 opener against Texas.

“I think it’s going to be our toughest match – they are ranked 20 in the nation but with our win over UT-Arlington, it shows why we are a top 10 team,” Nunez said.