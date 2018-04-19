TCU guard joining Australian professional league

Former TCU women's basketball player Sydney Coleman has signed with the Southern Peninsula Sharks in the professional Australian league.
Coleman graduates from TCU with a communication degree on May 12 and join the league sooner after.
"I'm blessed and grateful for this opportunity to play the game that I love professionally," Coleman said in a release. "I want to say thank you to my coaches, teammates and TCU for helping me grow and learn from so many people."
Coleman, a 6-foot-1 guard from Cypress Ranch High School in Northwest Houston, joins former Oklahoma guard Peyton Little as on of two Americans on the Sharks' roster. Coleman played in 95 games at TCU, including 12 starts her senior season when the Frogs reached the WNIT semifinals.
