Aussie wing transfers to TCU from Oregon

Anneli Maley, a 6-foot-2 wing from Oregon, has transferred to the TCU women's basketball team, coach Raegan Pebley announced on Monday. Maley will have to sit out the 2018-19 season because of NCAA transfer rules. She'll have three years of eligibility left.
Maley, who grew up in Melbourne, Australia, played in 37 games for the Ducks this past season. Oregon won the Pac-12 regular season and conference tournament titles.
"We love Anneli’s tenacity, versatility, work ethic and drive,” Pebley said in a release. "She is skilled, athletic and has limitless potential."
She averaged just under 10 minutes per game and scored a total of 81 points as a freshman, including season-high nine points against Southern Utah and Cal. She scored seven points in the Ducks' second-round win against Minnesota.
She was ranked the No. 6 international prospect in 2017.
