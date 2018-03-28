TCU women's dream season comes to an end against Indiana

The greatest TCU women's basketball season has come to end.



The Horned Frogs, who had won four postseason games for the first time, lost 71-58 to Indiana Wednesday night in the WNIT semifinals at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.



The Hoosiers advance to play Virginia Tech in the WNIT championship at 2 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington. The Hokies beat West Virginia in the other semifinal.



Over 7,000 fans were in attendance as Indiana led for most of the game. The Hoosiers gradually built an 18-point lead and controlled most of the fourth quarter. TCU's last lead was early in the second quarter.



The Frogs (23-13), who struggled from the field, trailed 51- 40 after three quarters. TCU shot 33 percent, including Jordan Moore who was 3 of 12. She made 30 of 35 shots in the first four games of the WNIT but was 3 of 10 from the field in the first half. Amy Okonkwo was 4 of 12.



The Hoosiers (22-14) took advantage of Frogs' miscues. Indiana scored 17 points off TCU turnovers and outscored the Frogs 13-5 in fastbreak points. Tyra Buss led Indiana with 22 points. Five Hoosiers scored in double figures, including Bendu Yeaney, who had 12 points and nine rebounds and four assists. Dakota Vann and Okonkwo led the Frogs with 13 and 11 points.



TCU, which finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference, had never won more than two postseason games before this season. They won four, including the past two on the road before Wednesday's loss. The Frogs return all but two players next season.

SHARE COPY LINK TCU basketball player Jordan Moore has been on fire while leading the Horned Frogs to the WNIT semifinals. Stefan Stevenson