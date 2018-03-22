The TCU women's basketball team, seen here during its second round win at Schollmaier Arena on March 15, defeated New Mexico in Albuquerque to advance to the WNIT quarterfinals on the road at 6 p.m. Sunday against South Dakota.
The TCU women's basketball team, seen here during its second round win at Schollmaier Arena on March 15, defeated New Mexico in Albuquerque to advance to the WNIT quarterfinals on the road at 6 p.m. Sunday against South Dakota. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU women upset New Mexico to reach WNIT quarterfinals

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 22, 2018 10:14 PM

The TCU women's basketball team has done something no Horned Frogs team had ever done.

TCU beat New Mexico 81-72 Thursday night in Albuquerque to advance to the WNIT quarterfinals.

It's the first time the Frogs (22-12) have won three postseason games in a single season. They reached the WNIT quarterfinals in 2008 when it took two wins to get there in a 48-team field.

TCU advances to play against South Dakota on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Vermillion, S.D.

South Dakota (29-6) moved ahead Thursday with an 85-83 overtime victory against Michigan State in a game in which the Coyotes had to overcome a 16-point deficit.



The Frogs (22-12) trailed by seven at halftime, and by as many as 14 overall, before a 29-point third quarter put them in charge against the Lobos (25-11) at The Pit.

Jayde Woods’ layup put the Frogs ahead 71-67 with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter, and her three-point play at the 2:02 mark built the lead to 76-70.

Jordan Moore led the team with 15 points and nine rebounds. Woods added 14 points and four assists, Amy Okonkwo finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Kianna Ray had 12 points and six rebounds.

It's the second time TCU has won on the road in the postseason.

TCU women's coach Raegan Pebley and guard Amber Ramirez discuss 62-58 win against Oklahoma. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

