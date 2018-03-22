TCU women upset New Mexico to reach WNIT quarterfinals

The TCU women's basketball team has done something no Horned Frogs team had ever done.

TCU beat New Mexico 81-72 Thursday night in Albuquerque to advance to the WNIT quarterfinals.

It's the first time the Frogs (22-12) have won three postseason games in a single season. They reached the WNIT quarterfinals in 2008 when it took two wins to get there in a 48-team field.

TCU advances to play against South Dakota on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Vermillion, S.D.

South Dakota (29-6) moved ahead Thursday with an 85-83 overtime victory against Michigan State in a game in which the Coyotes had to overcome a 16-point deficit.

The Frogs are still DANCING ... the dance continues in South Dakota on Sunday at 6pm CT! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/ya1hZLim4A — TCU Women’s Basketball (@TCUWbasketball) March 23, 2018

The Frogs (22-12) trailed by seven at halftime, and by as many as 14 overall, before a 29-point third quarter put them in charge against the Lobos (25-11) at The Pit.

Jayde Woods’ layup put the Frogs ahead 71-67 with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter, and her three-point play at the 2:02 mark built the lead to 76-70.

Jordan Moore led the team with 15 points and nine rebounds. Woods added 14 points and four assists, Amy Okonkwo finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Kianna Ray had 12 points and six rebounds.

It's the second time TCU has won on the road in the postseason.





Ohhhh we are feeling it now! The Pit is awfully quiet as the Frogs have their biggest lead of the night!! #GoFrogs



TCU 80, UNM 70 - 56.7 4Q pic.twitter.com/uqD51pnJvc — TCU Women’s Basketball (@TCUWbasketball) March 23, 2018