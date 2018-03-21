TCU women go for historic win Thursday in New Mexico

The TCU women's basketball team will have to win on the road to keep its run going in the National Invitational Tournament.



The Horned Frogs (21-12) play New Mexico (25-10) in a third round game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Lobos eliminated Rice with a 20-point win on Tuesday. The Frogs advanced after routing Missouri State 86-51 on Saturday. TCU won its first two games at Schollmaier Arena.





SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 51 TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament Pause 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 33 Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 93 TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 185 Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 22 TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 57 TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 82 TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 111 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 40 New Ballpark Grub! Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

TCU women's coach Raegan Pebley and forward Jordan Moore discuss the key to their their seven-game win streak. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thursday's winner advances to the WNIT quarterfinals against the winner between South Dakota and Michigan State. That game is Thursday in South Dakota. The WNIT quarterfinals are scheduled to be played March 24-26.



TCU and New Mexico are the highest-scoring teams remaining in the WNIT.



The Frogs converted 14 3-pointers in their 35-point win over Missouri State, the fifth most in program history and the most ever by TCU in the postseason. Toree Thompson scored 15 points off the bench and made four 3-pointers.



TCU is in the third round of the WNIT for the third time. The Frogs reached the quarterfinals with two wins in 2008 when it was a 48-team field. They've never won three postseason games in on season.

New Mexico defeated Saint Mary's 82-80 at home before beating Rice. Jaisa Nunn scored 28 points against Rice and leads the Lobos in scoring (17.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2 per game). New Mexico is 19-2 at home. TCU is 3-6 all-time at New Mexico, but won its last two in 2011 and 2012 when the teams competed in the Mountain West Conference. TCU holds an 11-9 edge in the all-time series, including 11 wins in the past 15 meetings. TCU is 1-4 all-time on the road in WNIT.

TCU vs. New Mexico

8 p.m. Thursday, Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, N.M.



TV: Mountain West Network (online at The MW.com/Watch); Radio: KTCU/88.7 FM