TCU head coach Raegan Pebley talks to her starters during the 35-point win over Missouri State Saturday at Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs play at New Mexico Thursday night in the third round of the WNIT.
TCU women go for historic win Thursday in New Mexico

By Stefan Stevenson

March 21, 2018 03:32 PM

The TCU women's basketball team will have to win on the road to keep its run going in the National Invitational Tournament.

The Horned Frogs (21-12) play New Mexico (25-10) in a third round game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Lobos eliminated Rice with a 20-point win on Tuesday. The Frogs advanced after routing Missouri State 86-51 on Saturday. TCU won its first two games at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU women's coach Raegan Pebley and forward Jordan Moore discuss the key to their their seven-game win streak. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

Thursday's winner advances to the WNIT quarterfinals against the winner between South Dakota and Michigan State. That game is Thursday in South Dakota. The WNIT quarterfinals are scheduled to be played March 24-26.

TCU and New Mexico are the highest-scoring teams remaining in the WNIT.

The Frogs converted 14 3-pointers in their 35-point win over Missouri State, the fifth most in program history and the most ever by TCU in the postseason. Toree Thompson scored 15 points off the bench and made four 3-pointers.

TCU is in the third round of the WNIT for the third time. The Frogs reached the quarterfinals with two wins in 2008 when it was a 48-team field. They've never won three postseason games in on season.

New Mexico defeated Saint Mary's 82-80 at home before beating Rice. Jaisa Nunn scored 28 points against Rice and leads the Lobos in scoring (17.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2 per game). New Mexico is 19-2 at home. TCU is 3-6 all-time at New Mexico, but won its last two in 2011 and 2012 when the teams competed in the Mountain West Conference. TCU holds an 11-9 edge in the all-time series, including 11 wins in the past 15 meetings. TCU is 1-4 all-time on the road in WNIT.

TCU vs. New Mexico

8 p.m. Thursday, Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, N.M.

TV: Mountain West Network (online at The MW.com/Watch); Radio: KTCU/88.7 FM

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

