TCU women keep it 'fun and happy' during deep postseason run

TCU women's basketball coach Raegan Pebley tries to remember one important factor when running practices in March.
Keep it fun.
The Horned Frogs (21-12), who advanced to the third round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament with Saturday's 34-point win over Missouri State, lost to UTEP in the third round of the WNIT two seasons ago.
They play Tuesday's winner between Rice (23-9) and New Mexico (24-10) Thursday night. If the host Lobos win, they'll host the Frogs in Albuquerque. If the Owls win, TCU will host the third-round game at Schollmaier Arena. The game time has yet to be announced.
"It’s got to be fun playing this time of year. I can’t throw a practice at them that makes them like, ‘Geez, I don’t want one of those anymore. I’m done," Pebley said. "We try to keep it fun and light."
Of course, that doesn't mean winning is taken any less serious.
Pebley, in her fourth season at TCU, has won 21 games, the most for the Frogs since the 2010-11 season. Another win would put them in the quarterfinals for only the second time and first since 2008.
"I think it’s really important as a coach how you handle that because if you give them the sense that that time doesn’t matter it can give them the sense that they can almost get comfortable thinking, ‘oh, the season could be over right now. I could go enjoy spring break. I could chill,'" she said. "But they have to sense that there’s an urgency still for improvement and competitiveness. And an excitement too about what’s to come, especially when your team is young and they haven’t been in postseason before."
The extended run in postseason gives Pebley's young team (10 underclassmen, including seven sophomores and freshmen) a chance to learn more about their games and what it takes to win in March.
"I think it’s huge. Learning how to win in March is a lesson," she said. "It's something that is taught. You understand what that’s going to feel like and that helps not only your current team but also the team moving forward."
Those moments in August and September and early in a season when a coach is trying to convey messages about the importance of players taking care of their bodies and cultivating a winning culture in the in the locker room begin to resonate a little more with more wins in March. Also, she hopes they're learning why keeping an even keel during those early months is vital to winning in March.
"The highs and lows can be a drain on you when you get to this time of year," she said. "You want as full of a tank as possible. That’s something this team has done as well as any team we’ve had in year’s past. They’ve stayed steady, stayed balance. And they're playing with good energy right now."
The Frogs will work on a few things to prepare for either New Mexico or Rice, but mainly practice will remain focused on themselves.
"Self growth and improvement. And excitement," she said. "Staying sharp, being confident and happy."
