Video from Trevone Boykin's home may show alleged assault

Footage from Trevone Boykin’s security video system "may have captured the alleged assault" of his girlfriend, which led to his arrest by Mansfield Police, according to a statement from the police department.





The former Horned Frog and Seattle Seahawks quarterback was arrested at his Mansfield home Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison.

The police obtained the surveillance video from Boykin’s house after executing a search warrant March 22. Officers were called to Parkland Hospital in Dallas March 21 in response to an alleged assault that happened at Boykin’s home in Mansfield.

"Mansfield Police detectives were contacted and responded to investigate the assault," the report read. "On March 22, 2018, detectives executed a search warrant at the offense location. At that time, detectives interviewed Mr. Boykin and conducted a thorough investigation, including gathering items of evidentiary value. During this investigation, detectives also observed that there were cameras inside the residence that may have captured the alleged assault. Detectives removed a digital video recording (DVR) device from the home connected to these cameras.

"Subsequently, detectives obtained a search warrant for the contents on the DVR. On March 28, 2018, detectives reviewed video footage of what appeared to be an assault that occurred inside the residence."

Boykin was released on a bond of $25,000 from Tarrant County Jail late on Thursday night.





Shabrika Bailey, Boykin’s girlfriend, provided a statement to police about the alleged assault. The allegations against Boykin became public knowledge after a Bailey told WFAA-TV that he alleged he broke her jaw.

Boykin has denied the allegations and his agent Drew Pittman told WFAA the allegations are false.

The Seattle Seahawks cut Boykin Tuesday after the allegations surfaced.