Report: Ex-TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested in assault investigation

Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, according to NBC 5.

At the time of the online publication of its story, NBC 5 reported that Boykin was talking to the City of Mansfield Police Department.

Mansfield police also told NBC 5 on Tuesday there was an active investigation for Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury - Family Violence involving Boykin and Shabrika Bailey, his long-time girlfriend.

Boykin was accused of domestic violence against Bailey, according to a report from WFAA. Boykin allegedly broke Bailey's jaw, which was swollen and wired shut when she sat down for an interview with the news station on Monday night.

The argument, according to the WFAA report, took place at his home in Mansfield last Tuesday night. It stemmed from Boykin wanting to see a text message in Bailey's phone, which she would not show him.

"So he goes into a choke," Bailey, who has been in a relationship with Boykin since high school, told WFAA. "I remember him choking me, and I'm trying to calm him down. And I just couldn't. And I blacked out. I just couldn't calm him down at all.

"The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor."

Bailey went on to tell WFAA that Boykin then dragged her to the bathtub, took her clothes off and tried to clean her up. He eventually drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite early Wednesday, where Boykin allegedly fled once hospital staff separated the couple and began asking questions independently.

The WFAA report goes on to say that Bailey suffered a broken jaw on both her left and right sides. Then, because she was having trouble breathing, she was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment. She was released from the hospital on Saturday, three days later.

"And I've never seen that much blood. I thought I was bleeding from somewhere else 'cause it was so much blood, completely," Bailey told WFAA.

According to the WFAA report, detectives from Mansfield Police Department arrived at Bailey's home in Mesquite on Tuesday morning to conduct an interview. Detectives would confirm to WFAA that Boykin was under investigation.

Boykin had been a backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks until Tuesday, when the Seahawks announced they had released him.