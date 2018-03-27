Report: Former TCU QB Trevone Boykin accused of assaulting girlfriend

Former TCU star quarterback Trevone Boykin has been accused of domestic violence against his girlfriend in Mansfield, according to a report from WFAA.

Boykin allegedly broke Shabrika Bailey's jaw, which was swollen and wired shut when she sat down for an interview with WFAA on Monday night.

The argument, according to the report, took place at his home in Mansfield last Tuesday night. It stemmed from Boykin wanting to see a text message in Bailey's phone, which she would not show him.

"So he goes into a choke," Bailey, who has been in a relationship with Boykin since high school, told WFAA. "I remember him choking me and I'm trying to calm him down. And I just couldn't. And I blacked out. I just couldn't calm him down at all.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor."

Bailey went on to tell WFAA that Boykin than dragged her to the bathtub, took her clothes off and tried to clean her up. He eventually drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite early Wednesday where Boykin allegedly fled once hospital staff separated the couple and began asking questions independently.

The report goes on to say that Bailey suffered a broken jaw on both her left and right sides. Then, because she was having trouble breathing, was airlifted to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for further treatment. She was released from the hospital on Saturday, three days later.

"And I've never seen that much blood. I thought I was bleeding from somewhere else cause it was so much blood, completely," Bailey told WFAA.

The report goes on to say that detectives from Mansfield Police Department arrived at Bailey's home in Mesquite on Tuesday morning to conduct an interview. Detective's would confirm to WFAA that Boykin was under investigation.

This is far from the first time Boykin has been in the news for off-field trouble. At the end of his senior season, Boykin was arrested in San Antonio after he allegedly punched a police officer in a bar fight on Dec. 31, 2015, two days before TCU was to play in the 2016 Alamo Bowl. He pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest in June 2016 and received one year of deferred adjudication probation.

Boykin was also arrested in March of 2017 following an incident in which he was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting seven people on a sidewalk. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, according to Dallas County Jail records.

WFAA reports that Bailey was the driver of that vehicle, and was arrested on charges of intoxication assault. She claims that Boykin was attacking her at the time and that's why she crashed.

"He leaned over, attacked me, and choked me unconscious, which made the car go into drive to reverse," she told WFAA.

Bailey went on to say that she covered for Boykin, calling it an accident, at his request to keep from hurting his NFL career. She claims he asked her to cover up this incident as well.

"His first suggestion was to say that I fell. Then he suggested that I got beat up by a girl, or jumped. Then he suggested that I fell again,” she told WFAA. "He's saying basically since we've already been in a case we don't need nothing else. And of course his football career is on the line. That's his main goal, just 'my football career is on the line."

Boykin ended his career at TCU as the holder of several Horned Frogs’ records: career passing yards (10,728), completions (830) and pass attempts (1,356), as well as the single-season record for passing yards (3,901). In his rookie season with the Seahawks, Boykin saw time in five games in 2016, going 13-for-18 for 138 yards passing and one touchdown.

He had been a backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks until Tuesday, when the Seahawks announced that they had released him.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.