WATCH: Gary Patterson comments on former TCU star Trevone Boykin's legal trouble

March 30, 2018 12:25 PM

In what was an otherwise fulfilling day for Gary Patterson watching his players workout in front of NFL teams at TCU's Pro Day on Friday, the Frogs head coach was asked about another former player in some legal trouble.

Ex-TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested on Wednesday by the Mansfield Police on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He is accused of domestic violence against his longtime girlfriend Shabrkia Bailey.

Find out what Patterson had to say about his former star QB by watching the video at the top of the story.

