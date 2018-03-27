TCU and UT Arlington baseball will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lupton Stadium. The game is a makeup date for the Feb. 20 game that was postponed because of rain. Tuesday's game at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington was postponed and will be played April 18. That was originally schedule to be at Lupton Stadium but will now be played in Arlington.
TCU and UT Arlington baseball will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lupton Stadium. The game is a makeup date for the Feb. 20 game that was postponed because of rain. Tuesday's game at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington was postponed and will be played April 18. That was originally schedule to be at Lupton Stadium but will now be played in Arlington.
TCU and UT Arlington baseball will play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lupton Stadium. The game is a makeup date for the Feb. 20 game that was postponed because of rain. Tuesday's game at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington was postponed and will be played April 18. That was originally schedule to be at Lupton Stadium but will now be played in Arlington.

TCU

Rain continues to wreak havoc on TCU baseball's non-conference schedule

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 27, 2018 03:43 PM

TCU baseball's game against Dallas Baptist Tuesday night has bee rescheduled for May 2 at Lupton Stadium.

The Horned Frogs (14-7, 3-0 Big 12) resume Big 12 Conference play with a three-game series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and will be televised on ESPNU.

TCU swept Kansas State last weekend in its first league series of the season.

The Frogs have had five nonconference games postponed and canceled because of rain, including a game at UCLA on March 9. TCU is scheduled to play at DBU on April 3.

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  