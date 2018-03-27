Rain continues to wreak havoc on TCU baseball's non-conference schedule

TCU baseball's game against Dallas Baptist Tuesday night has bee rescheduled for May 2 at Lupton Stadium.
The Horned Frogs (14-7, 3-0 Big 12) resume Big 12 Conference play with a three-game series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday and will be televised on ESPNU.
TCU swept Kansas State last weekend in its first league series of the season.
The Frogs have had five nonconference games postponed and canceled because of rain, including a game at UCLA on March 9. TCU is scheduled to play at DBU on April 3.
