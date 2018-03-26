Why Jim Schlossnagle wasn't happy after TCU's sweep of Kansas State

TCU baseball had just swept Kansas State in its first Big 12 Conference series Sunday afternoon and coach Jim Schlossnagle was surrounded by his starting lineup on the infield at Lupton Stadium.
The Horned Frog' offense, which outscored the Wildcats 22-4 in the series, was getting a firm tap on the shoulder from Schlossnagle.
"I’m not lowering the standard of what the expectations are here," Schlossnagle said. "I can understand you can have a bad day, but I was pretty disappointed with our intent of how we played offense today."
He wasn't happy with negative body language from some of his veteran hitters, several base running mistakes, and what he perceived as a lack of fire from his lineup, which was trying to complete a valuable weep in conference play. The Frogs (13-7) host Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"We’re not a team — and I don’t think any team is — that can take a day off in conference," he said. "When you get a chance to sweep, you’ve got to show up. We’ve had some horrible Sundays here already this season."
Schlossnagle acknowledged that he's reticent to jump on his team after a victory, but after being gifted three unearned runs in the first inning on Sunday, the offense was silenced until a three-run double by Zach Humphreys in the seventh.
"I’m tired of hearing [hitting] coach Mosiello say the same things over and over to the same guys," Schlossnagle said. "I hate getting on a team after a win but I’ve been around long enough to know what will play over a course of a season.
The way we were offensively [on Sunday] will not play over the course of a season if we expect to win a championship."
The message was clear, Humphreys said.
"If something doesn’t go your way, don’t show the bad body language," Humphreys said. "You know what you can do, get over it. Show the new guys, take them under your wing. If Kansas State plays defense [when they made two errors in the first inning] we’re in a close ball game. Luckily for us we threw the crap out of the ball this weekend. Our offense had a pretty good cushion."
Schlossnagle, however, knows the gift-wrapped runs aren't going to be there every weekend in the Big 12, including a three-game set against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., beginning on Friday.
