Why Jim Schlossnagle wasn't happy after TCU's sweep of Kansas State

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

