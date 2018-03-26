More Videos

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

TCU

Why Jim Schlossnagle wasn't happy after TCU's sweep of Kansas State

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 26, 2018 11:40 AM

TCU baseball had just swept Kansas State in its first Big 12 Conference series Sunday afternoon and coach Jim Schlossnagle was surrounded by his starting lineup on the infield at Lupton Stadium.

The Horned Frog' offense, which outscored the Wildcats 22-4 in the series, was getting a firm tap on the shoulder from Schlossnagle.

TCU slugger Luken Baker put the Horned Frogs up 3-2 with a two-run homer in the eighth to beat Kansas State in the Big 12 opener at Lupton Stadium. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

"I’m not lowering the standard of what the expectations are here," Schlossnagle said. "I can understand you can have a bad day, but I was pretty disappointed with our intent of how we played offense today."

He wasn't happy with negative body language from some of his veteran hitters, several base running mistakes, and what he perceived as a lack of fire from his lineup, which was trying to complete a valuable weep in conference play. The Frogs (13-7) host Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We’re not a team — and I don’t think any team is — that can take a day off in conference," he said. "When you get a chance to sweep, you’ve got to show up. We’ve had some horrible Sundays here already this season."

Schlossnagle acknowledged that he's reticent to jump on his team after a victory, but after being gifted three unearned runs in the first inning on Sunday, the offense was silenced until a three-run double by Zach Humphreys in the seventh.

"I’m tired of hearing [hitting] coach Mosiello say the same things over and over to the same guys," Schlossnagle said. "I hate getting on a team after a win but I’ve been around long enough to know what will play over a course of a season.

The way we were offensively [on Sunday] will not play over the course of a season if we expect to win a championship."

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said the Horned Frogs pitching staff stepped up this weekend to limit Kansas State to four runs in three games, including their first shutout on Sunday. McClatchysstevenson@star-telegram.com

The message was clear, Humphreys said.

"If something doesn’t go your way, don’t show the bad body language," Humphreys said. "You know what you can do, get over it. Show the new guys, take them under your wing. If Kansas State plays defense [when they made two errors in the first inning] we’re in a close ball game. Luckily for us we threw the crap out of the ball this weekend. Our offense had a pretty good cushion."

Schlossnagle, however, knows the gift-wrapped runs aren't going to be there every weekend in the Big 12, including a three-game set against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., beginning on Friday.

