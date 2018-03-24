Fully charged: TCU offense comes alive with four homers to beat Kansas State

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 51 TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament Pause 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 33 Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 93 TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 185 Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 22 TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 57 TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 82 TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 111 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 74 TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

TCU sophomore Conner Shepherd hit one of four homers for the Horned Frogs in Saturday's 12-2 win over Kansas State at Lupton Stadium. Shepherd has homered in each of the past two games. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

