TCU sophomore Conner Shepherd hit one of four homers for the Horned Frogs in Saturday's 12-2 win over Kansas State at Lupton Stadium. Shepherd has homered in each of the past two games. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
TCU sophomore Conner Shepherd hit one of four homers for the Horned Frogs in Saturday's 12-2 win over Kansas State at Lupton Stadium. Shepherd has homered in each of the past two games. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

TCU

Fully charged: TCU offense comes alive with four homers to beat Kansas State

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 24, 2018 06:27 PM

Entering its first Big 12 Conference series Friday against Kansas State, TCU had combined for nine home runs in its first 18 games. That was the fewest among Big 12 teams.

Somebody must have flipped a switch around Lupton Stadium because the power has been turned on for the Horned Frogs.

TCU hit four home runs — including three in a five-run third inning — to beat Kansas State 12-2 Saturday afternoon. The teams play the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Frogs (13-7, 2-0 in the Big 12) have smacked six homers in their last 18 innings, including two in Friday's 4-2 win. Conner Shepherd hit opposite-field homers to left in consecutive games. His homer Saturday came after Michael Landestoy's two-run shot gave TCU a 4-1 lead. A.J. Balta followed Landestoy with a solo homer to center. Landestoy was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

"I think we’re just getting better pitches to hit and capitalizing on the pitches we are swinging at," said Shepherd, who has three homers. "[We're being] more selective and when we do get those pitches we’re not missing them."



TCU hitters are communicating better in the dugout, informing the next few batters what to look for from the pitcher, Landestoy said.

"We have better hitters than we’ve been showing," TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "Are we going to be one of the top 10 offenses this year? Probably not, but we can certainly play good enough offense to reach the goals that we have, if we stay committed to it."

The big third inning was started by a bunt single towards third by Zach Humphreys, who scored the inning's first run on a wild pitch. The damage was spread between K-State right-hander Gabe Littlejim, who was charged with three runs on two hits, and reliever Hudson Treu, who allowed the three homers after taking over in the third.

Luken Baker followed his two-run homer in the eighth on Friday with a solo homer in the seventh on Saturday to push the Frogs' lead to 7-2. Baker leads the club with six homers.

TCU added six runs, including two on bases-loaded walks, in the seventh. Humphreys cleared the bases with a single up the middle that was misplayed in center field to push the lead to 12-2.

K-State (12-11, 0-2) led after Jordan Maxson's homer in the top of the second. Coby Boulware's sac fly in the bottom of the inning tied it at 1-1. Nick Lodolo (4-1) earned the win after holding the Wildcats to two runs on seven hits over seven innings.

"It’s nice going out there knowing you can just attack guys with fastballs and keep them coming," said Lodolo, who induced 10 groundouts. "I'm trying to pound the bottom of the zone. That’s what we want right there."



TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

TCU vs. Kansas State

(at Lupton Stadium)

Game 1: TCU 4, K-State 2

Game 2: TCU 12, K-State 2

Game 3: 1 p.m. Sunday (FSSW+)

