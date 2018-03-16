TCU is 20 minutes away from its first NCAA tournament win in 31 years

TCU is 20 minutes from winning its first NCAA tournament game since 1987.
The No. 6 Horned Frogs lead No. 11 Syracuse 28-27 at halftime Friday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
The Orange had a seven point lead but they didn't score the final four minutes of the half. TCU scored the last eight points to take the one-point lead on Kenrich Williams' layup. Williams scored the last six points of the half for TCU.
Syracuse was 0 for their last 7 in the half.
"We defended a little better," TCU coach Jamie Dixon told CBS at the half. "If we can keep them off the line we'll be in good shape."
TCU (21-11) is playing in its first NCAA tournament since 1998. It last won a tournament game when head coach Jamie Dixon was the starting point guard on March 12, 1987. Syracuse (21-13) has been to the tournament 38 times and 15 times since 1998, the last year TCU earned a tournament berth.
Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj leads all scorers with 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Kenrich Williams leads the Frogs with 10 points on 5 of 9 shooting.
The winner advances to play Michigan State (30-4) on Sunday in Detroit. The winner of that game advances to the Sweet 16.
